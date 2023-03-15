Trailinator Pro MT4

TRAILINATOR™ is a unique Solution to use different Trailing-Stop Variants and change your Tradesetup via Remotecontrol. You configure your Tradesetup for a specified Symbol only once. This setting will be used for all your Positions of the same Symbol.

Currently we support these Features:

different Trailing-Stops: Standard: works like you use in Metatrader Terminal, starts trailing if your profit is greater than trailing stop Start after points: trailing stop will start after your defined points in profit Start after percent of Take Profit: trailing stop starts after reaching the percentage of your take profit automatic Stoploss automatic Takeprofit set Breakeven close half Lot use virtual Stops





TRAILINATOR™ can be used on all symbols / instruments: forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, indices and stocks





New Featues: virtual Stoploss local and per remote configurable

visualization of virtual Stoploss

automatic TP and SL

set Breakeven

close half Lot

Key Features

different trailing stop types

Adjust your settings 24/7 from everywhere

Save time and configure your trailing stop just once per pair

Custom Symbol support

fast update Sequence

Multy Symbol Support

Virtual Stoploss Feature

automatic TP and SL

set Breakeven after reached points

close half Position (Lot) after reached points





How can I use Remotecontrol?

combine my Metatrader account with TRAILINATOR™ account.

Install TRAILINATOR™ EA Register an Account on etradro.com Maintain your settings (Account and Trailing Stop Configurations) Add to EA Settings, the registered email enable under Tools/Options in Tab Expert Advisor the Allow WebRequest from URL features. Add here https://trailinator.com/ enable Algo Trading in your Metatrader Terminal, enjoy TRAILINATOR™ Features





Setup & Support:

For further questions join our support group: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01F85845B013D901

documentations ( Instructions ) and strategy details are available in this post in our MQL5 Blog https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750367




