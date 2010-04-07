Trailinator Pro MT4

TRAILINATOR™ is a unique Solution to use different Trailing-Stop Variants and change your Tradesetup via Remotecontrol. You configure your Tradesetup for a specified Symbol only once. This setting will be used for all your Positions of the same Symbol.

Currently we support these Features:

  1. different Trailing-Stops:
    1. Standard: works like you use in Metatrader Terminal, starts trailing if your profit is greater than trailing stop
    2. Start after points: trailing stop will start after your defined points in profit
    3. Start after percent of Take Profit: trailing stop starts after reaching the percentage of your take profit
  2. automatic Stoploss
  3. automatic Takeprofit
  4. set Breakeven
  5. close half Lot
  6. use virtual Stops


TRAILINATOR™ can be used on all symbols / instruments: forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, indices and stocks


New Featues:

  • virtual Stoploss local and per remote configurable
  • visualization of virtual Stoploss
  • automatic TP and SL
  • set Breakeven
  • close half Lot

Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro

Key Features

  • different trailing stop types
  • Adjust your settings 24/7 from everywhere
  • Save time and configure your trailing stop just once per pair
  • Custom Symbol support
  • fast update Sequence
  • Multy Symbol Support 
  • Virtual Stoploss Feature
  • automatic TP and SL
  • set Breakeven after reached points
  • close half Position (Lot) after reached points


How can I use Remotecontrol?
combine my Metatrader account with TRAILINATOR™ account.

  1. Install TRAILINATOR™ EA
  2. Register an Account on etradro.com 
  3. Maintain your settings (Account and Trailing Stop Configurations)
  4. Add to EA Settings, the registered email
  5. enable under Tools/Options in Tab Expert Advisor the Allow WebRequest from URL features. Add here https://trailinator.com/
  6. enable Algo Trading in your Metatrader Terminal, enjoy TRAILINATOR™ Features


Setup & Support:



