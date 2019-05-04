Forex copier
- Utilities
-
Alexandr BryzgalovI develop trading robots according to your algorithm.
Contacts:
telegram: https://t.me/bryzgalov_av
e-mail: sn-bot@yandex.ru
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 22 April 2020
- Activations: 20
We offer simple and reliable software that can copy trades between any MT4 accounts.
- Easy to use MetaTrader copier which saves valuable time
- Reliable, so you are protected from technical issues
- Powerful, with a lot of features available
Who can use this MT4 copier?
Forex Copier is a solution for individual traders or account managers who need to execute trade signals from external sources or who need to manage several MetaTrader 4 accounts at the same time. We do not offer you “yet another holy grail EA”, we just offer a simple and reliable tool which copies orders from one MT4 to one or more other MT4s.
So, if you have a good source of Forex signals and want to execute these signals on your platform, you want to send signals to your clients, or you just want to manage several accounts, then our MetaTrader copier is what you are looking for.
The program is also helpful for people who know the source of “bad signals” and want to get some profit with the help of reverse copying.
Key features of Forex Trade Copier:
- Any broker support
- Any account type support
- Simple to install and use
- Reliability
- Custom lot/risk management
- Reverse Copying
- Lifetime support
- Multiple Source support
- Multiple Receiver support
Parameters
- Mode - script operation mode:
- Master - for a provider account; in this mode, the script transmits trades from the master account.
- Slave - for a recipient account; in this mode, the script receives the data transmitted by the script from the master account.
- Slave_reverse - for a recipient account; in this mode, the script receives the data transmitted by the script from the master account and reverses the trade's direction. In other words, if BUY is opened on the master account, SELL is opened on the client one.
- Sleep mls. - data file update/check period in milliseconds.
- mPrefix - prefix in symbol names on the master account. Leave blank if no prefix is used.
- mSuffix - suffix in symbol names on the master account. Leave blank if no suffix is used.
- ServerAccount - number of the master account to copy trades from. If 0, then you need to select the account number from the list in the upper left corner immediately after starting the copyer.
- Copy ratio - lot copying ratio.
- UseFixLot - if "YES", a value from FixLot will be used.
- FixLot - fixed lot size.
- OnlyMarket - if "YES", only market orders are copied. If "NO", market and limit/stop orders are copied.
- allowable time copy sec. - allowable copying time in seconds.
- StMagik - any number, allows to avoid confusion if several script copies are launched.
- marker - a comment to an order sent by the copier, provides for an easier monitoring of orders opened by the copier
- Slippage - maximum price slippage set when sending an order by the copier.
- LimitEquity - copying is stopped if available funds on a receiver account are less than the specified value. However, open orders are simultaneously closed with the ones on the master account.
- sPrefix - prefix in symbol names on the slave account. Leave blank if no prefix is used.
- sSuffix - suffix in symbol names on the slave account. Leave blank if no suffix is used.
works fast. All orders have been copied so far. i like the fact that is simple and light.