We offer simple and reliable software that can copy trades between any MT4 accounts.

Easy to use MetaTrader copier which saves valuable time

Reliable, so you are protected from technical issues

Powerful, with a lot of features available





Who can use this MT4 copier?

Forex Copier is a solution for individual traders or account managers who need to execute trade signals from external sources or who need to manage several MetaTrader 4 accounts at the same time. We do not offer you “yet another holy grail EA”, we just offer a simple and reliable tool which copies orders from one MT4 to one or more other MT4s.

So, if you have a good source of Forex signals and want to execute these signals on your platform, you want to send signals to your clients, or you just want to manage several accounts, then our MetaTrader copier is what you are looking for.

The program is also helpful for people who know the source of “bad signals” and want to get some profit with the help of reverse copying.

Key features of Forex Trade Copier:

Any broker support

Any account type support

Simple to install and use

Reliability

Custom lot/risk management

Reverse Copying

Lifetime support

Multiple Source support

Multiple Receiver support