Forex copier

4.5

We offer simple and reliable software that can copy trades between any MT4 accounts.

  • Easy to use MetaTrader copier which saves valuable time
  • Reliable, so you are protected from technical issues
  • Powerful, with a lot of features available

Who can use this MT4 copier?

Forex Copier is a solution for individual traders or account managers who need to execute trade signals from external sources or who need to manage several MetaTrader 4 accounts at the same time. We do not offer you “yet another holy grail EA”, we just offer a simple and reliable tool which copies orders from one MT4 to one or more other MT4s.

So, if you have a good source of Forex signals and want to execute these signals on your platform, you want to send signals to your clients, or you just want to manage several accounts, then our MetaTrader copier is what you are looking for.

The program is also helpful for people who know the source of “bad signals” and want to get some profit with the help of reverse copying.

Key features of Forex Trade Copier:

  • Any broker support
  • Any account type support
  • Simple to install and use
  • Reliability
  • Custom lot/risk management
  • Reverse Copying
  • Lifetime support
  • Multiple Source support
  • Multiple Receiver support

Parameters

  1. Mode - script operation mode:
    • Master - for a provider account; in this mode, the script transmits trades from the master account.
    • Slave - for a recipient account; in this mode, the script receives the data transmitted by the script from the master account.
    • Slave_reverse - for a recipient account; in this mode, the script receives the data transmitted by the script from the master account and reverses the trade's direction. In other words, if BUY is opened on the master account, SELL is opened on the client one.
  2. Sleep mls. - data file update/check period in milliseconds.
  3. mPrefix - prefix in symbol names on the master account. Leave blank if no prefix is used.
  4. mSuffix - suffix in symbol names on the master account. Leave blank if no suffix is used.
  5. ServerAccount - number of the master account to copy trades from. If 0, then you need to select the account number from the list in the upper left corner immediately after starting the copyer.
  6. Copy ratio - lot copying ratio.
  7. UseFixLot - if "YES", a value from FixLot will be used.
  8. FixLot - fixed lot size.
  9. OnlyMarket - if "YES", only market orders are copied. If "NO", market and limit/stop orders are copied.
  10. allowable time copy sec. - allowable copying time in seconds.
  11. StMagik - any number, allows to avoid confusion if several script copies are launched.
  12. marker - a comment to an order sent by the copier, provides for an easier monitoring of orders opened by the copier
  13. Slippage - maximum price slippage set when sending an order by the copier.
  14. LimitEquity - copying is stopped if available funds on a receiver account are less than the specified value. However, open orders are simultaneously closed with the ones on the master account.
  15. sPrefix - prefix in symbol names on the slave account. Leave blank if no prefix is used.
  16. sSuffix - suffix in symbol names on the slave account. Leave blank if no suffix is used.
Reviews 3
Ikechukwu Udodirim Abarugo
2088
Ikechukwu Udodirim Abarugo 2022.01.15 00:58 
 

works fast. All orders have been copied so far. i like the fact that is simple and light.

Ringki Nababan
149
Ringki Nababan 2021.05.29 05:33 
 

It works, sure. Very good EA utility. Nonetheless, I think there's a delay time. Probably, cos I don't use VPS?

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P Y R A M I D   E X P E R T    This Forex utility is a complex exit strategy and order management tool that executes four trading methods; scalping, pyramid style, hedging, and scaling method to close trades with a profit.           V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T     This is not a stand alone expert advisor. Use it with your own volatility-based strategy. Once you found the currency pair to trade, you can just attach this tool to the chart of the chosen pair and it will do the
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Tool sends trades when open and close with chart to telegram channel.  Tool can send multiple charts and magic numbers and pairs from a single chart. Send information of all type of orders: Opened (including Pending Orders), closed tiggered, and modified orders. Telegram Setup instruction Open your Telegram APP and search for "BotFather". Type  /start  and click/type  /newbot  to create a new bot. Give your bot a nickname and username (e.g., nickname: Bestnavisignal and username: Bestnavisignal
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Exler Consulting GmbH
Utilities
The EA Protection Filter ( MT5 version here ) provides a news filter as well as a stock market crash filter, which can be used in combination with other EAs. Therefore, it serves as an additional protective layer for other EAs that do provide such filters.  During backtest analysis of my own night scalpers, which already use a stock market crash filter, I noticed that the historic drawdown,  especially during stock market crash phases like 2007-2008, was reduced significantly by using such a fil
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Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
Utilities
FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
AntiMartingale Execution
EMILIANO LOVATO
Utilities
AntiMartingale-Execution is a pyramidal Money Management system capable of increasing positions as equity increases using the positive margin of the transaction. It is possible to set the capital for each operation, the operating and maximum margins and the target level to be reached. Once the general trade settings have been made, it is possible to preview the grid of operations that will be activated by pressing the BUY / SELL button. If necessary, it is also possible to close all operations
Split Lot
Ting Fung Ku
Utilities
Monitor floating profit of trades and close half of the lot size when profit reach target. Can monitor either all trades in whole account or by specified magic number. Can set amount of slippage and spread tolerance. Can set retry times and sleep seconds if split order was rejected Can set max split order times. Able to close trades after split when floating profit goes down and near 0, to prevent lose.
Rocket Tool
AppTechGo
Utilities
A   rocket   (from   Italian :   rocchetto ,   lit. 'bobbin/spool') [nb 1] [1]   is a   projectile   that   spacecraft ,   aircraft   or other   vehicles   use to obtain   thrust   from a   rocket engine . Rocket engine exhaust is formed entirely from   propellant   carried within the rocket. [2]   Rocket engines work by   action and reaction   and push rockets forward simply by expelling their exhaust in the opposite direction at high speed, and can therefore work in the   vacuum   of space. In
ParabolicCCI
Evgeny Vlasov
Utilities
Программа работает на сочетании двух индикаторов.   Set _ Lot = 0.01 – значение объема лота Set _ TP = 100 – значение тейкпрофит в пунктах Set _ SL = 100 – значение стоплосс в пунктах Up _ Limit _ CCI = 100 – верхний предел CCI Down _ Limit _ CCI = -100 – нижний предел CCI Delta _ CCI = 25 – отклонение CCI от первой свечи Set _ Time _ Frame _ CCI = 15 – значение таймфрейма для расчета CCI Set _ Period _ CCI = 14 – значение периода для расчета CCI Set _ Price _ CCI = 0 – тип цены, по которому вед
News Trade EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
4.38 (16)
Utilities
Present to you the useful robot that I have been using for several years. It can be used in both semi-automatic mode and fully automatic mode. >>> Chat <<< The program contains flexible settings for trading on the news of the economic calendar. It cannot be checked in the strategy tester. Only real work.   In the terminal settings, you need to add the news site to the list of allowed URLs. Click Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add this (
TsTriangularHedge
Salvatore Labriola
Utilities
The utility allows you to open, monitor and manage open positions on the forex market and only on instruments in which it is possible to create triangulations or those instruments that share the same currency in the numerator or denominator: ex: EURSUSD --- GBPUSD --- EURGBP The help of operational lines and valuable information on the panel allow the trader to manage trades more easily. Recommended for novice and experienced traders. External variables CrossSymbol = choose the cross on which
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The indicator displays the probable ( Support and resistance ) levels. The indicator draws horizontal and trend levels of support and resistance. The indicator settings: Trends - the mode for displaying trend lines or horizontal lines of support and resistance Yes - display trend lines only No - display horizontal lines only UseResource - use the resources built into the indicator. Yes - use the ZigZag indicator from the resources of the product. No - use a custom ZigZag indicator. HistoryBar -
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5 (16)
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Copies transactions between MT4 terminals. Possibilities: quick copy start minimum processor load direct and reverse (reverse) copying. copying Take Profit and Stop Loss levels copying deferred and their changes copy transactions one to many copy trades many to one local copy only Attention: The product is designed for copying trades only within a single computer or VPS with access to the desktop. The product will not work on the built-in Virtual Hosting of the terminal. We will help you set up
Neuro Fox
Alexandr Bryzgalov
Experts
Grid Advisor - the perfect solution for trading on EURUSD! Our unique grid order building method and minimal set of input parameters make running the advisor incredibly simple. The advisor offers two modes of operation: with the use of initialization files and without them. In the first case, you simply download the advisor and run it with default settings. In the second case, all you need to do is download the set of initialization files from the link provided and place them in the MQL4\files
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Ikechukwu Udodirim Abarugo
2088
Ikechukwu Udodirim Abarugo 2022.01.15 00:58 
 

works fast. All orders have been copied so far. i like the fact that is simple and light.

Ringki Nababan
149
Ringki Nababan 2021.05.29 05:33 
 

It works, sure. Very good EA utility. Nonetheless, I think there's a delay time. Probably, cos I don't use VPS?

Alexandr Bryzgalov
29950
Reply from developer Alexandr Bryzgalov 2021.05.29 08:36
Thank you for your feedback. Yes, the delay may be due to the quality of the connection. Please write to me in telegram (telegram: https://t.me/bryzgalov_av) or vibeer (+79524070188) what kind of delay are you talking about.
HARESHBHAI
1132
HARESHBHAI 2019.12.01 13:20 
 

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