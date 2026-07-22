Marcus Creations: Free Buy/Sell Signal Indicator for MT5

Probability-based buy and sell signals powered by market regime detection and Monte Carlo simulation. 100% free for the community.

Marcus Creations is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator that reads the current market regime, then runs a proprietary Monte Carlo simulation engine to map the most probable price path ahead. When the probabilities align, it prints clean buy and sell arrows directly on your chart; no clutter, no complicated setup.

In testing, signals have achieved a strike rate of up to 60–70%. Past results never guarantee future performance, but when you filter these signals through your own strategy, they can become a genuinely powerful confluence tool.

Why Traders Use Marcus Creations

Monte Carlo price-path engine : thousands of simulated outcomes condensed into one probable direction (the exact mechanics stay proprietary)

: thousands of simulated outcomes condensed into one probable direction (the exact mechanics stay proprietary) Automatic market regime detection : the indicator adapts its read of market conditions before printing a signal

: the indicator adapts its read of market conditions before printing a signal Three built-in modes : all closely related in behavior, so the default settings work great out of the box, but you're free to experiment and find your favorite

: all closely related in behavior, so the default settings work great out of the box, but you're free to experiment and find your favorite Clear buy and sell arrows : simple, visual entry signals right on the chart

: simple, visual entry signals right on the chart All instruments supported : Forex majors and minors, Gold (XAUUSD), metals, commodities, indices and more

: Forex majors and minors, Gold (XAUUSD), metals, commodities, indices and more Built for fast timeframes : designed for M15 and lower, ideal for scalping and intraday trading

: designed for M15 and lower, ideal for scalping and intraday trading Completely free: my first MQL5 project, given back to the trading community

In my experience, this works better on XAUUSD and the NASDAQ 100 index, which are the two instruments that I trade mostly but feel free to test out on other tickers

How to Use

Drag the indicator onto any chart set to M15 or lower. It loads automatically; default settings and default mode are all you need. Wait for a buy or sell arrow to print. Confirm the signal with your own strategy before entering.

Best practice: Marcus Creations is designed as a confirmation and confluence tool, not a standalone system. Pair its signals with your own entry rules, risk management, and market context for the strongest results.

Honest Limitations

Transparency matters. The indicator can struggle in ranging markets and immediately after large volatility spikes, as extreme conditions distort the underlying math. A workaround for this is planned in a future update.