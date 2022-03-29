KT Chop Zone MT5
- Indicators
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONSKeenbase Trading develops professional MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 indicators and Expert Advisors designed to help traders make more informed trading decisions.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
It's a well-known fact that most of the financial markets trend only 30% of the time while moving in a closed range rest 70% of the time. However, most beginner traders find it difficult to see whether the markets are trending or stuck in a range.
KT Chop Zone solves this problem by explicitly highlighting the market phase into three zones as Bearish Zone, Bullish Zone, and Chop Zone.
Features
- Instantly improve your trading by avoiding trade during the sideways market (Chop Zone).
- You can also use it to get exit signals. For example, you may exit from a long trade when it enters into a Chop zone.
- Fully compatible with Expert Advisors. You can easily import this indicator in your expert advisor and improve your trading strategies.
- All Metatrader alerts included.
Inputs
- Main Period: An integer for the oscillator. We recommend putting a value between 10 to 30.
- Bullish Zone Level: Choose a level for the bullish zone.
- Bearish Zone Level: Choose a level for the bearish zone.
- Color Settings
- Alert Settings
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