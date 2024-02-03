Pivot on Day Range
- Indicators
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David Ben SvaiterI've been an MQL5 developer for years, creating customized solutions for companies and investors. I have over 40 years in Information Security, as well as being a developer of .NET (VB and C#), MS-SQL, SQLite and ASMx32 and x64 solutions.
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
How many times have you looked for a PIVOT that works on a specific timeframe every day?
Many traders like to estimate the direction of the day's trend based on a specific time interval every day, such as from 2 hours before the NYSE opens to 1 hour after, or from the NYSE opens to 30 minutes after.
This indicator allows you to specify a certain time interval (hour and minute) and plots a pivot from that interval to the next day in the same time interval. It shows five lines based on this: median, high, low, support and resistance.
If the chosen time is outside the PERIOD limits (such as 10:12 on an M5 timeframe), it rounds this value up to the nearest candlestick time. In addition, it allows the user to configure all the lines in terms of style, color and width.
I hope you get good trades with it.
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