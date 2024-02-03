Pivot on Day Range

How many times have you looked for a PIVOT that works on a specific timeframe every day?





Many traders like to estimate the direction of the day's trend based on a specific time interval every day, such as from 2 hours before the NYSE opens to 1 hour after, or from the NYSE opens to 30 minutes after.





This indicator allows you to specify a certain time interval (hour and minute) and plots a pivot from that interval to the next day in the same time interval. It shows five lines based on this: median, high, low, support and resistance.





If the chosen time is outside the PERIOD limits (such as 10:12 on an M5 timeframe), it rounds this value up to the nearest candlestick time. In addition, it allows the user to configure all the lines in terms of style, color and width.





I hope you get good trades with it.