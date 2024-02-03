Pivot on Day Range

How many times have you looked for a PIVOT that works on a specific timeframe every day?

Many traders like to estimate the direction of the day's trend based on a specific time interval every day, such as from 2 hours before the NYSE opens to 1 hour after, or from the NYSE opens to 30 minutes after.

This indicator allows you to specify a certain time interval (hour and minute) and plots a pivot from that interval to the next day in the same time interval. It shows five lines based on this: median, high, low, support and resistance.

If the chosen time is outside the PERIOD limits (such as 10:12 on an M5 timeframe), it rounds this value up to the nearest candlestick time. In addition, it allows the user to configure all the lines in terms of style, color and width.

I hope you get good trades with it.
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This indicator automatically detects internal & swing market structure, Fibonacci Retracement and Fibo Levels. Features Full internal & swing market structure labeling in real-time Fibonacci Retracement Fibonacci Levels After purchasing the indicator, the full source code is provided, and via indicator buffers it can be easily integrated into your Expert Advisors (EAs) for automated trading strategies.
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Cinquini
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Cinquini 2024.02.07 17:19 
 

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