H1NqAAAA
- Experts
- Jose Arranz Becerril
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Bot specifically tailored for the NASDAQ 100, designed to detect key range breakouts and capitalize on market opportunities.
- Long Entry Signal: Detects bullish breakouts when the high of a previous range is below the closing price, and the daily low breaks below the lowest point of a defined range.
- Short Entry Signal: Identifies bearish breakouts when the high of a defined range crosses below the daily low.
This bot is designed to be combined with my other products: H1NqAAAB (Mean Reversion) and H1NqAAAD (Only Short). Together, they create a comprehensive trading system, balancing breakout momentum, market reversals, and focused short-selling strategies for the NASDAQ 100.