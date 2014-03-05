H1NqAAAA

Bot specifically tailored for the NASDAQ 100, designed to detect key range breakouts and capitalize on market opportunities.

  • Long Entry Signal: Detects bullish breakouts when the high of a previous range is below the closing price, and the daily low breaks below the lowest point of a defined range.
  • Short Entry Signal: Identifies bearish breakouts when the high of a defined range crosses below the daily low.


This bot is designed to be combined with my other products: H1NqAAAB (Mean Reversion) and H1NqAAAD (Only Short). Together, they create a comprehensive trading system, balancing breakout momentum, market reversals, and focused short-selling strategies for the NASDAQ 100.


