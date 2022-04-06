KT RSI Alerts MT5
- Indicators
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONSKeenbase Trading develops professional MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 indicators and Expert Advisors designed to help traders make more informed trading decisions.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
KT RSI Alerts is a personal implementation of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillator that provide signals and alerts on four custom events:
- When RSI enter in an overbought zone.
- When RSI exit from an overbought zone.
- When RSI enter in an oversold zone.
- When RSI exit from an oversold zone.
Features
- A perfect choice for traders who speculate the RSI movements within an overbought/oversold zone.
- It's a lightly coded indicator without using extensive memory and resources.
- It implements all Metatrader alerts.
History of Relative Strength Index (RSI)
The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder and published in a 1978 book, New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems, and in Commodities magazine in the June 1978 issue. The RSI is classified as a momentum oscillator, measuring the velocity and magnitude of directional price movements. The RSI computes momentum as the ratio of higher closes to lower closes.