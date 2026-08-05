KS Dual Timeframe Candle Box Pro
- Indicators
-
Kulvinder SinghKULVINDER SINGH
MQL5 Developer | Python Developer | Forex Trader | Software Product Creator
📞 +91-9996327555 | ✉ Kulvinder99@gmail.com
🌐 smarttradingpip.com | advocateprosuit.in | cctvpeoplecounting.com
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 10
KS Dual Timeframe Candle Box Pro MetaTrader 5 (MT5) chart-window indicator.
Main Features
It draws two independent higher-timeframe period boxes on the current chart, plus optional previous high/low lines and an optional info panel / corner candles.
1. Dual Period Boxes
- Box 1 and Box 2 can each be enabled/disabled independently.
- Each box uses its own selectable timeframe (default: D1 for Box 1, W1 for Box 2).
- For each selected period it draws a series of historical boxes (lookback controlled by a hardcoded value, default ~10).
- Boxes are colored:
- Bullish fill (close ≥ open)
- Bearish fill (close < open)
- Soft transparency is applied to the fills.
- Optional thin borders can be drawn around the boxes.
2. Previous High / Low Lines
- Optionally shows the High and Low of the previous completed candle (P1) and the one before that (P2) for each enabled box.
- Lines can be solid or dashed and can be extended as rays to the right.
- Optional price labels next to the lines.
3. Info Panel
- Optional text panel (default top-left) showing for each enabled box:
- Timeframe label + BULLISH/BEARISH
- Open / High / Low / Close
- Absolute and percentage change
Thanks for download it and we will wait for your review and suggestions for improvement.