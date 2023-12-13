Causa and Effect MT5

The indicator enables very quick orientation in the market phase (re/accumulation, re/distribution, up/down trend). It is counted only

from price data (without volume).

It is based on the assumptions of Wyckoff's law of Causa and Effect. Oscillations are an expression of the level of market uncertainty and point to the presence of Big Money. Such a "storm" is followed by a calmer trend that needs to be exited. You need to use other tools or shorter period of the same indicator for that.

I keep the mathematical background (binarization, oscillation) as my trade secret.

The oscillator has its own formations that need to be looked at.



A "period" can be set using a single parameter.



More at https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/755199

