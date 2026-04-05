Buy Sell indicator M5

Ready trading strategy. The indicator shows price reversal points on the chart. In places of a possible price reversal, the indicator draws an arrow. If the indicator draws a green arrow, then the price will move up. If the indicator draws a red arrow, then the price will move down. The indicator also draws an average line on the chart. It is displayed in yellow. With a probability of 95%, if the indicator draws a green arrow, and the price is below the line, then in the near future the price will rise to the level of the yellow line and break it up. Also, if the indicator draws a red arrow and the price is above the line, then in the near future the price will drop to the leveling line and break it down. You can trade with this simple trading strategy.





Benefits of the indicator:

does not redraw arrows. 95% of the signals are not late. The indicator is very easy to set up. it is a ready trading system.









Indicator settings: