BeST Gann Hi Lo Strategy EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 25 April 2022
- Activations: 10
BeST_Gann Hi-Lo Strategy EA is the corresponding Expert Advisor for the BeST_Gann Hi-Lo Strategy FREE indicator which is based on the on the Gann Hi-Lo Activator the famous trend-following indicator so it allow us to to enter a trade quite early while also stay in a trade as longer as we can for taking profit while this moment is almost never too late.
This EA can make trades according to it while also can apply as a selection a 2nd Gann Hi-Lo as a Trend Filter and also all common Trade and Risk Management features like SL,TP, BE, time based Stop,Trailing Stop and Partial Close.
The EA also uses Trading Days and Hours Filters and a Stop Button.
This EA can make trades according to it while also can apply as a selection a 2nd Gann Hi-Lo as a Trend Filter and also all common Trade and Risk Management features like SL,TP, BE, time based Stop,Trailing Stop and Partial Close.
The EA also uses Trading Days and Hours Filters and a Stop Button.
Note
Every customer who purchases this EA please do not forget the free offer of the corresponding BeST_Gann Hi-Lo Strategy FREE indicator in order to display it and the derived Entry and Exit Signals on Chart while using the EA.
Inputs
== BASIC CHART SETTINGS
Display Info Panel
Show Vertical Line for Current Trade's Signal Bar
== TRADES' PARAMETERS
Input Your Initial Capital
Select Your LotSize
Select Max Slippage in pips
Magic Number
== RISK MANAGEMENT SETTINGS
Select Pips or Percent for SL/TP/BE/Trail
== SL & TP SETTINGS
-- Stop Loss Value (in pips or %) ( 0 = Inactive )
-- Take Profit Value (in pips or %) ( 0 = Inactive )
-- Enable ATR SL based on ATR
---- ATR Period
---- ATR Multiplier
== TIME BASED STOP SETTINGS
# of bars for Time Stop ( 0 = Inactive )
== BREAKEVEN STOP SETTINGS
Use Breakeven Stop
After how many pips of Profit move to Breakeven (in pips or %)
How many pips of Profit to lock in (in pips or %)
== PARTIAL CLOSE SETTINGS
Use Partial Close
% of Position for Partial Close
Level for Partial Close (in pips or %)
== TRAILING STOP SETTINGS
Use Trailing Stop
After how many pips of Profit use Trailing Stop (in pips or %)
Ammout of pips for Trailing (in pips or %)
-- Classic Gann Strategy
== TRADING HOURS FILTER
== TRADING HOURS FILTER
== STOP EA BUTTON
== GANN HI-LO STRATEGY SETTINGS
-- Classic Gann Strategy
-- Adding Trend Filter
== GANN HI-LO SETTINGS
-- LB Period for Gann Hi-Lo
-- Entry Filter_MA Method
-- LB Period for TREND_FILTER Gann Hi-Lo
-- TREND_FILTER Gann Hi-Lo Filter_MA Method
I purchased 3 days ago, but I think it still doesn't work. I don't know what it depends on. I hope they contact me as soon as possible