BeST Gann Hi Lo Strategy EA

Note

Every customer who purchases this EA please do not forget the free offer of the corresponding BeST_Gann Hi-Lo Strategy FREE indicator in order to display it and the derived Entry and Exit Signals on Chart while using the EA.





Inputs



== BASIC CHART SETTINGS

Display Info Panel Show Vertical Line for Current Trade's Signal Bar

== TRADES' PARAMETERS

Input Your Initial Capital Select Your LotSize Select Max Slippage in pips



== RISK MANAGEMENT SETTINGS

Select Pips or Percent for SL/TP/BE/Trail

== SL & TP SETTINGS

-- Stop Loss Value (in pips or %) ( 0 = Inactive ) -- Take Profit Value (in pips or %) ( 0 = Inactive ) -- Enable ATR SL based on ATR ---- ATR Period



== TIME BASED STOP SETTINGS

# of bars for Time Stop ( 0 = Inactive )

== BREAKEVEN STOP SETTINGS

Use Breakeven Stop After how many pips of Profit move to Breakeven (in pips or %)



== PARTIAL CLOSE SETTINGS

Use Partial Close % of Position for Partial Close Level for Partial Close (in pips or %)

== TRAILING STOP SETTINGS

Use Trailing Stop After how many pips of Profit use Trailing Stop (in pips or %)



Ammout of pips for Trailing (in pips or %) == TRADING HOURS FILTER == TRADING HOURS FILTER == STOP EA BUTTON == GANN HI-LO STRATEGY SETTINGS -- Classic Gann Strategy

-- Adding Trend Filter



== GANN HI-LO SETTINGS



-- LB Period for Gann Hi-Lo

-- Entry Filter_MA Method

-- LB Period for TREND_FILTER Gann Hi-Lo

-- TREND_FILTER Gann Hi-Lo Filter_MA Method

How many pips of Profit to lock in (in pips or %) ---- ATR Multiplier Magic Number











is the corresponding Expert Advisor for the BeST_Gann Hi-Lo Strategy FREE indicator which is based on the on the Gann Hi-Lo Activator the famous trend-following indicator so it allow us to to enter a trade quite early while also stay in a trade as longer as we can for taking profit while this moment is almost never too late.This EA can make trades according to it while also can apply as a selection a 2nd Gann Hi-Lo as a Trend Filter and also all common Trade and Risk Management features like SL,TP, BE, time based Stop,Trailing Stop and Partial Close.The EA also uses Trading Days and Hours Filters and a Stop Button.







