Currencies Strength Lines and Table

separate indicator window for Currencies Strength smooth lines for up to 20 symbols based on (5) time frames

 &&&

MAIN Window Power TABLE for up to 20 Symbols for (5) timeframes and the Total calculated Symbols strength for each


1- Currencies Strength 

- It draws smooth lines for up to 20 currencies pairs representing Volatility  strength and power calculated by 5 selected time frames not only

***Works on any Time frame but i recommend from M15 M30 H1 .... (lowest frames need higher index of calculation values)


2- Power Table :::

YOU DON'T HAVE TO SHIFT ON ALL TIME FRAMES FOR EACH CURRENCY PAIR TO CONCLUDE ITS TREND AND ITS POWER

YOU HAVE IT ALL IN ONE TABLE , 20 CURRENCY PAIR WITH 5 TIME FRAMES

ALSO , COMPARE BETWEEN CURRENCIES STRENGTH

AND ALERTS THE STRONGER /WEAKER PAIR BASED ON 5 TIMEFRAMES CALCULATIONS

- helpful tool to indicate the TREND strength of up to 20 currencies pairs 

using 5 time frames    (latest version You SELECT you own 5 timeframes from M1 to D1)

table shows the   STRONG pair among all 20 pairs in   GREEN 

able shows the   WEAKER pair among all 20 pairs in   RED

An advisory label " BUY pair " is shown with the STRONGER pair calculated

An advisory label " SELL pair " is shown with the WEAKER pair calculated

Click symbol label to open its chart to trade

Click on Advisory BUY/SELL labels to open corresponding symbol chart to trade

when all cells values in a row for a pair is in RED -->indicates very BEAR Trend

when all cells values in a row for a pair is in GREEN-->indicates very BULL Trend

USE IT ON any  chart TimeFrame

Inputs: 1- powerindex : 5/   10/20/30.... (I use 30 !)

           up to 20 pairs (   you can compare 2,3,5,....20 : but any incorrect pairs will STOP the indicator - leave unwanted symbols empty "")

           2- Up to 20 different symbols pairs 

   3- 5 input time frames

STRATEGY1: BUY STRONGER PAIR / SELL WEAKER PAIR

STRATEGY2: BUY STRONGER PAIR When low timeframe value turns from Red to Green

                    SELL WEAKER PAIR When low time frame value turns from Green to Red

CLOSE open BUY trade when All / Lower time frames M5/M1 and M5/M15/M30 color turns RED 

CLOSE open SELL trade when All /Lower time frame M5/M1 and M5/M15/M30 color turns GREEN 


*make sure to download enough symbols data  M1to D1 for all input symbols before installing

**make sure for correct input symbols (as symbols differs from brokers to another and from account to another)

**make sure to test it before purshase !



