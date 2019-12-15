Buy Sell Zones
- Indicators
- Mohamed yehia Osman
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 18 December 2019
- Activations: 5
Simple indicator for BUY / Sell Zones
moving Buy and Sell zones : Closest zone is wide and clear : Red for Sell zone , Green for Buy zone >>> old far zones are in bold lines
:::BUY Zones (GREEN) appear only in UP Trend and disappear in DOWN Trend
:::SELL Zones (RED) appear only in DOWN Trend and disappear in UP Trend
input parameters :::
index bars : bars range for zone calculation
levels : number of zones
Up move/Down move arrows
mail and message Alerts !!
used on any symbol
used on any timeframe
example used on M30 with GBPUSD and EURUSD