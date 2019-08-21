Price Predictor is an indicator that shows precise price reversals taking into account a higher time frame and a lower time frame candle patterns calculations

it is great for scalping and swing trading .

Buy and sell arrows are shown on the chart as for entry signals.

BIG Arrows indicates the trend - SMALL Arrows signal a trade (BUY/SELL)

- A Green BIG UP Arrow with a support green line indicates a Bull Market : wait for buy signal

- A Green SMALL Up Arrow after a BIG green arrow is a signal to::: BUY

- A Red BIG DOWN Arrow with a Resistance red line indicates a Bear Market : wait for Sell signal

- A Red SMALL Down Arrow after a BIG Red arrow is a signal to::: SELL

You can close your trade :

**Buy trade: waiting for a small or big Down arrow

**Sell trade: waiting for a small or big Up arrow

** OR you can Take frofit after certain pips as you make your strategy

The Price predictor indicator:

= Works On Any Timeframe ( It is better to make it work on the lower selected time frame or the next lower time frame to the selected)

= Works On Any Mt4 Pair

= Great For Scalping

= Great For Swing Trading

= Arrow Entry Alerts

=Great tool for beginners and professionals

You have to select TWO Time Frame as Inputs :

- a Higher time frame for trend indication

- and a Lower time frame for Buy/Sell/Close signal

as an example :

on any currency pair M15/M5 chart : use D1/H4 as a higher time frame and H1/H4 as lower time frame

!!! important note :::