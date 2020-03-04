Buy Sell Zones1

Simple indicator for BUY / Sell Zones

moving Buy and Sell zones : Closest zone is wide and clear : Red for Sell zone , Green for Buy zone >>> old far zones are in bold lines

:::BUY Zones (GREEN) appear only in UP Trend and disappear in DOWN Trend

:::SELL Zones (RED) appear only in DOWN Trend and disappear in UP Trend

input parameters :::

index bars : bars range for zone calculation

levels : number of zones

Up move/Down move arrows

mail and message Alerts !!

used on any symbol

used on any timeframe

example used on M30 with GBPUSD and EURUS