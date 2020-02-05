Trend Balance Bar

Trend Bar Balance Indicator

Simple indicator based on trend detection and support resistance breakage

It detects the major trend and the minor support and resistance levels

*** a signal for UP /BUY is detected and alerted in a BULL trend and a resistance level break

*** a signal for DOWN /SELL is detected and alerted in a Bear trend and a support level break

THE POWER OF THIS INDICATOR I USE IT WHEN YOU COMBINE ITS DAILY SIGNALS FROM DIFFERENT CHART SYMBOLS AT SAME TIME AND CLOSE ALL ORDERS BY END OF DAY

Inputs :

*** Bars count : used for trend calculations and support resistance levels (min value 20)

*** Shift : calculations start after how many bars

*** Indicator start Hour for signaling (i use the start of europe session 10 as per ME times)

*** Indicator end Hour for signaling (i use 20 as per ME times)

*** enable/disable alerts

*** enable/disable Email alerts

You can try it on any time frame M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4 as long as bars count not less than 20

--- I use M30 with parameters Bars = 50 , shift = 1 , hour start = 10 , hour end = 20)

of course higher time frames need lower bars input (not less than 20)



