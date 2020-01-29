Trend Whale

Smart EA based on Trend and Support Resistance Levels

with SL

results given on EURUSD  H1 for last 10 months

IF AUTOLOT enabled:

**if LotRisk =1- 3 ---- Profit up to 50%  DD up to 17%

**if LotRisk > 5 /10 /20 --- HIGH RISK --- HIGH Profit up to 1600 % or More but High DD up to 40%

tested also on other symbols GBPUSD with positive results

*** used parameters on H1 timeframe 

bars 25 

shift 4

ma index 0.85

for lower time frames Inputs will me doubled or tripled ... 

for higher time frames inputs should me divided / minimized

you can use manual entered Lot and Disable AUTOLOT

Or you can enable Auto-Lot and enter the Risk 

Best Strategy : use EA on 3-4 Symbols with low risk Lot

***test before purchase and give me feedback


