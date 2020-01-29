Trend Whale
- Experts
- Mohamed yehia Osman
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 29 January 2020
- Activations: 5
Smart EA based on Trend and Support Resistance Levels
with SL
results given on EURUSD H1 for last 10 months
IF AUTOLOT enabled:
**if LotRisk =1- 3 ---- Profit up to 50% DD up to 17%
**if LotRisk > 5 /10 /20 --- HIGH RISK --- HIGH Profit up to 1600 % or More but High DD up to 40%
tested also on other symbols GBPUSD with positive results
*** used parameters on H1 timeframe
bars 25
shift 4
ma index 0.85
for lower time frames Inputs will me doubled or tripled ...
for higher time frames inputs should me divided / minimized
you can use manual entered Lot and Disable AUTOLOT
Or you can enable Auto-Lot and enter the Risk
Best Strategy : use EA on 3-4 Symbols with low risk Lot
***test before purchase and give me feedback