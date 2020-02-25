Simple Wedge Breakage Signal

Automatic redrawing of Trend Supports and resistances levels and Possible Wedge pattern formation

to indicate price breaking of Rising Wedge (signal SELL)

or price breaking of falling Wedge (signal BUY)

Very simple and smart indicator

ALERTS AND MOBILE NOTIFICATIONS availavle !!!

you can edit the calculation bars of the bars count for formation of the trend lines and the initial shift from current price

Smaller values for bars /shift inputs when using Higher Time frames (D1-H4) and the reverse higher values for lower time frames (M30-M5)

Also a comment displayed on to corner of chart indicating Sell/Buy possibilities and

an Arrow UP/Down in case of Bear/Bull market opportunities

also disable/enable comments





indicating the numbers of count up to tick volume for redrawn with current candle in case you are using high frame H1 or higher and need to redraw fast

MY FAVOURITE SETTINGS:

D1: Bars shift= 1; Trend bars count x = 2;Trend bars count y = 4; Trend Moving Average = 5;

H1: Bars shift= 13; Trend bars count x = 25;Trend bars count y = 40; Trend Moving Average = 50;

M30: Bars shift= 25 ; Trend bars count x = 50 ;Trend bars count y = 75; Trend Moving Average = 100;

M5 : Bars shift= 200; Trend bars count x = 300;Trend bars count y = 450; Trend Moving Average = 600;