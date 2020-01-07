Moving Support Resistance Levels
- Indicators
- Mohamed yehia Osman
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 13 February 2020
- Activations: 5
Simple 3 Moving supports and resistance levels
(Your Review /comment and feedback is important !! Thanks)
Signal UP and Down possibilities created on crossing the multi supports/resistance levels
supports all time frames
Adjusted inputs for area covered for generating the levels and the shifts needed to cover 3 areas supports /resistances levels
for example you may use main parameters in M30 time frames:
extern int ShiftFromStart=20;
extern int barsCount=20;
extern int sequenceShifts=50;
input int TrendMovingPeriod =50;
UP DOWN Arrows for possible BUY/SELL possibilities are placed
