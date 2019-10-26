Signal Wedge and Butterfly
- Indicators
- Mohamed yehia Osman
- Version: 2.20
- Activations: 5
Smart and simple Indicator based on wolves waves reversal pattern also near to falling and rising wedge and butterfly patterns
with Stoploss and entry signal
preferred time frame M30 : with parameters bars count used for calculation = 200 and moving average for accuracy = 100;
you can try it for other higher or lower parameters and try your own set of inputs
higher timeframe = lower input
!!! important note :::
Indicator don't back draw when first installed on Chart
once installed wait for new drawn patterns and signals
use strategy tester and you will see it working on old history