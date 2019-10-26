Signal Wedge and Butterfly

Smart and simple Indicator based on wolves waves reversal pattern also near to falling and rising wedge and butterfly patterns

with Stoploss and entry signal

preferred time frame M30 : with parameters bars count used for calculation = 200 and moving average for accuracy = 100;

you can try it for other higher or lower parameters and try your own set of inputs

higher timeframe = lower input

!!! important note :::

Indicator don't back draw when first installed on Chart

once installed wait for new drawn patterns and signals

use strategy tester and you will see it working on old history