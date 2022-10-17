** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button **

Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $35, Limited time offer is active.

*** Contact me to send you instruction and add you in "Swing scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Swing EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124747

Introduction:

Swing Scanner is the indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct.

This indicator shows Swing that is a strong hint for an excellent entry point and finds immediately with alarm and notification and also has stop loss and entry point with candlestick checking for easy trading.

Also it is suitable for scalping in lower time frames.

Main Features:

Detect the best and most successful point of trend or reversal trend



Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator

NO repaint

repaint Scan All charts button ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities )

charts button Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)

It displays and pushes notification stop-loss and entry-point

Candlestick check for the best entry point

Use Fibonacci levels

Sending the alert, push and email notification

Alert enable/disable base on your setting time

Adjust the pattern setting

Input Parameters :

=========Scanner============

Scan All Charts – Enable

Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate

Re-scan Timer – Re-scan all charts in all time frames after passing time

Breakout mode - Regular/Medium/Strong/Level breakout