Channel Scanner MT5
- Indicators
-
Reza Aghajanpour=============================================================================================
<<<<<< Our team after 19 years of experience in the markets and programming would like to share winner solutions with you. >>>>>>
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 23 February 2026
- Activations: 20
** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button **
Introduction:
The Channel pattern is described as the area located between two trend lines. This area is used for a measure of a trading range. In this case, the upper trend line connects price highs while the lower trend line connects price lows. Also when it comes to breakout points, it helps to indicate bullish or bearish signals.
The Channel Scanner indicator Scans All charts just by pressing one click. It has stop loss, Take profits and entry point levels with using Fibonacci levels and candlestick checking to find the best entry point and exit of trading. It finds signals immediately with alarm and notification for easy trading.
Also the Channel Scanner indicator scans a wedge pattern that it can signal bullish or bearish price reversals.
Main Features:
- Detect the best and most successful point of trend or reversal trend : Rectangle Channel, Triangle Pattern
- Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator
- NO repaint
- Scan All charts button ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities )
- Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)
- It displays and pushes notification stop-loss, take profits and entry-point levels
- Candlestick check for the best entry point
- Use Fibonacci levels
- Method Engulfing/breakout - Engulfing on the edge of channel / Breakout of channel
- Sending the alert and push notification
- Alert enable/disable base on your setting time
- Adjust the pattern setting
Input Parameters :
=========Scanner============
- Scan All Charts – Enable
- Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate
- Re-scan Timer – Re-scan all charts in all time frames after passing time
- Mode = Engulfing/breakout - Engulfing on the edge of channel / Breakout of channel
=======Display/style Options============
- Display Options – Display or do not SL & TP & Entry levels
- Stop Loss levels and Breakout Style - Set the Fonts and colors of patterns
========ALERT SETTINGS ==========
- Display Alert or Push Notification – Enable or disable Alert or Push Notification
- How many candles are past a pattern – Maximum Number of candles Passed from a pattern to allow alert
- Alert Buffer Size – Maximum save alert to prevent duplicate alerts
- Alert start/end time – Determine trading hours based on the computer clock to activate and deactivate the alarm
perfect for entries