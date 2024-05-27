Huge Fortune Trade Engine

Introducing the Huge Fortune Trade Engine - The Smart Approach To Automated Trading

The HFT Engine is an intelligent trading robot equipped with a proprietary secret trading algorithm that rivals even the most seasoned traders. Developed with cutting-edge technology and advanced machine learning capabilities, the HFT Engine operates with high level precision, ensuring only the most strategic and lucrative trades are taken. To make sure of this, even after a confluence it trails a pending order so that entries are only taken at a point with only very high chances of winning.

We offer a 100% Money Back Guarantee! Present proof that you did not make profit or made loss at the end of a 30 day period following our instruction manual. Either on WhatsApp, in the comment section here, in the comment section of the YouTube video below, in our VIP trading group or by email and we would refund all the money you have spent buying or renting the bot. Terms and conditions apply.

"BONUS: We offer you a Free Virtual Desktop to use for 1 year. This way you can use it from your mobile phone and it would run all the time hence it is set up, even when your phone is off."


This bot was built with love and with careful attention to every detail. We initial felt like not putting it out for sale, however, due to a compelling desire to bring our users consistent profit and put out the best out here for them we are finally bringing this to you! This sophisticated trading robot analyzes market trends, 'candles', and indicators with lightning speed, enabling it to execute trades with unparalleled accuracy and efficiency. By leveraging its secret algorithm, The HFT Engine identifies high-probability trade opportunities that result in huge returns, all while minimizing risks and maximizing profits.

DOWNLOAD THE DEMO VERSION - DEMO VERSION DOWNLOAD (TO GET A FREE DEMO VERSION, KINDLY CLICK ON THE LINK TO DOWNLOAD A FREE DEMO VERSION. THIS IS DUE TO OUR SECRET TRADING ALGORITHM.)


Imagine having a reliable partner that works tirelessly around the clock, making data-driven decisions based on complex market conditions to secure optimal trading outcomes. The HFT Engine doesn't just trade — it anticipates, adapts, and outperforms conventional trading approaches, setting new standards for success in the trading world. The HFT Engine, is not a High Frequency Trading Robot but just happen to have the same initials. The HFT Engine can be used on any Prop challenge.


Its Inputs Includes;

  • Lot size based on account size
  • Minimum Lot and Maximum Lot
  • Stop loss
  • Trailing Stop

Experience the power of precise trading with The HFT Engine and witness firsthand the transformative impact of its secret algorithm in achieving exceptional results that surpass expectations. Join the ranks of elite traders who trust in the unparalleled capabilities of The HFT Engine to unlock a new era of profitability and success in the dynamic world of trading. Our contact details are in the description of the YouTube video below. For a quick info, Click here to watch a less than 2 mins video summary

The Huge Fortune Trade Engine - The Smart Approach To Automated Trading.




































































































































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A professional Expert Advisor designed for trading any instrument of the Metatrader 4 platform. Work Features: A large number of input parameters, with a wide range of settings, allow you to work on all instruments with any broker trading conditions. Depending on trading conditions, it can work with direct market positions or dynamic pending orders. When switching the corresponding input parameter, the Expert Advisor always opens only one trading position at a time, or it can open many position
Euro Miner Pro
Willy Wijaya
Experts
Euro Miner  does not use indicators, and it doesn't require complicated settings because user just needs to upload the already available setfile. Euro Miner Pro is very adaptive can be profitable in sideway market and don't worry if have high impact news such as NFP, FOMC , no need to turn off the Autotrading.. you can on 24 hrs 5 days, one time setup and forget just enjoy the profit.. IMPORTANT! for a full support and to get instructions on how to set up, pls leave a message on comment tab af
Three Star Galaxy
Lee Ka Ying
Experts
User friendly Interface. On panel fat finger protection. High speed for sending   manual  orders. Auto follow up for manual orders placed by the panel. Highly customized parameters for automated or manual buy/sell orders. Customized  money management system. Advanced users can choose their buy/sell decision according to their views and leave the rest to the EA to follow up their initial decisions. Beginners can fully rely on the built-in technology  to make transaction decisions. Users can limi
TradeGold EA
Yi Cheng Dai
Experts
TradeGold based on momentum trading indicators combined with the U. S. market volatility trend momentum, the design of the timely opening and closing of gold positions strategy. TradeGold does not have a strict leverage requirement, which can be applied between 100 and 1,000 levers. This strategy does not float loss anxiety, do not add positions, with a stop loss, each stop loss for 1% of the account funds. Withdrawals never exceed 3% of the account. This strategy is based on the compound intere
Foli Pivots MT4
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility Filter
Three Little Birds
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Experts
THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forged from loss. Perfected with pain. Released with purpose. Tip: If you want to understand how the EA works in detail during testing, look for the parameter “Debug” in the input settings. By default, it is False . Set it to True to see detailed messages in the Experts tab while running backtest or live test. STRUCTURE. NOT SPECULATION. Three Little Birds EA is not just another trading robot. It is a battle-forged engine, crafted through years of real failure, and desi
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