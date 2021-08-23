Easy Growth Day Trading EA

Easy Growth is a fully automatic ЕА for MT4 with fast algorithm, designed for intraday trading, FIFO compliant. Market orders are opened according to the daily trend,
filtering signals with advanced filters, to achieve high percentage of profit trades. All orders are placed with SL and TP. 
It is possible to open additional positions (optional), only when the conditions are met.
Тhe number of additional positions and their lot size is user defined.
The user may also allow hedging (optional for NO FIFO accounts). 
There is a built-in spread filter and time filter, as well as a stop time for Friday.

RECOMMENDATIONS

Time Frame:  15M
Instruments: GBPCHF, EURUSD, AUDCHF, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, XAUUSD  
Minimum deposit: $150 per 1 trading pair, per 0.01 lot (if leverage is 1:500)
Recommended is to not allow more than 3 additional positions.

TESTS AND OPTIMIZATION

In the comment section you can find set files, optimized for the last year, with Dukascopy tick data 99.9% quality, lot size 0.01, initial deposit $100. 
For best results optimize when market behaviour has changed.
Use "every tick" model on tester. The process is fast. Download free, high-quality tick data, from https://tickstory.com

SETTINGS (Default parameters are for GBPCHF M15)

Magic Number : It must be different from the magic numbers of other EAs operating on the terminal
Slippage : Max slippage allowed to trade
Max Spread : Max spread allowed to trade
Max Lot : Maximal lot size for trade
Trade start hour  
Trade end hour   
Friday trade end hour : After that time the EA does not open orders
Start Lot: Lot size of first opened order
Minimum Equity to allow trade (if 0 - no limit): For equity protection set the minimum necessary value of equity to execute trades
Simultaneously trade in both directions : Default is FALSE. If you use TRUE, hedging is allowed (for NOT FIFO)
Stop Loss : SL in points. If additional orders are open, SL is applied to the last order for every opened position
Take Profit : TP in points if only 1 position is open
Total profit with added orders : Total profit in points if opened positions are >1
Maximum added orders : If 0, EA works with only first opened position. It is not recommended to allow more than 3 additional positions.
Add orders also when in profit : Default is FALSE - EA can open additional positions only if previously opened positions are in floating loss. If TRUE - also if in floating profit.
Increasing lot for added orders: Default is TRUE. If FALSE additional orders are placed with the same size of the first 
Lot increase method: Recommended option is ADD.
   -If ADD is selected, additional positions are opened, the lot size of each subsequent one is added to the lot size of the first open position 
   -If MULT is selected, additional positions are opened, as the lot size of each subsequent one is product of the previous lot size by multiplier                    
Multiply lot size by: Multiplier if lot increase method is MULT
 - typical range of variable for optimization:
FILTER 1:  Usually  4 to 9
FILTER 2a: Usually  4 to 19
FILTER 2b: Usually  20 to 120
SIGNAL 1a: Usually  8 to 22
SIGNAL 1b: Usually  8 to 22
SIGMAL 1c: Usually  0 to 5
SIGNAL 1d: Usually  6 to 20
SIGNAL 2a: Usually  0 to 20
SIGNAL 2b: Usually  7 to 36
SIGNAL 2c: Usually  0 to 11
SIGNAL 3a: Usually  7 to 14
SIGNAL 3b: Usually  8 to 32

If you have any questions or recommendations, please contact me via PM, or in the comments section.

Notice that past performance is no guarantee for the future profit. Always use EAs with low risk.
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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
Vortex Turbo EA MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (10)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
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