Easy Growth Day Trading EA

filtering signals with advanced filters, to achieve high percentage of profit trades. All orders are placed with SL and TP.

It is possible to open additional positions (optional), only when the conditions are met.

Тhe number of additional positions and their lot size is user defined.

The user may also allow hedging (optional for NO FIFO accounts).

There is a built-in spread filter and time filter, as well as a stop time for Friday.





RECOMMENDATIONS





Time Frame: 15M

Instruments: GBPCHF, EURUSD, AUDCHF, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, XAUUSD

Minimum deposit: $150 per 1 trading pair, per 0.01 lot (if leverage is 1:500)

Recommended is to not allow more than 3 additional positions.





TESTS AND OPTIMIZATION





In the comment section you can find set files, optimized for the last year, with Dukascopy tick data 99.9% quality, lot size 0.01, initial deposit $100.

For best results optimize when market behaviour has changed.

Use "every tick" model on tester. The process is fast. Download free, high-quality tick data, from https://tickstory.com





SETTINGS (Default parameters are for GBPCHF M15)





Magic Number : It must be different from the magic numbers of other EAs operating on the terminal

Slippage : Max slippage allowed to trade

Max Spread : Max spread allowed to trade

Max Lot : Maximal lot size for trade

Trade start hour

Trade end hour

Friday trade end hour : After that time the EA does not open orders

Start Lot: Lot size of first opened order

Minimum Equity to allow trade (if 0 - no limit): For equity protection set the minimum necessary value of equity to execute trades

Simultaneously trade in both directions : Default is FALSE. If you use TRUE, hedging is allowed (for NOT FIFO)

Stop Loss : SL in points. If additional orders are open, SL is applied to the last order for every opened position

Take Profit : TP in points if only 1 position is open

Total profit with added orders : Total profit in points if opened positions are >1

Maximum added orders : If 0, EA works with only first opened position. It is not recommended to allow more than 3 additional positions.

Add orders also when in profit : Default is FALSE - EA can open additional positions only if previously opened positions are in floating loss. If TRUE - also if in floating profit.

Increasing lot for added orders: Default is TRUE. If FALSE additional orders are placed with the same size of the first

Lot increase method: Recommended option is ADD.

-If ADD is selected, additional positions are opened, the lot size of each subsequent one is added to the lot size of the first open position

-If MULT is selected, additional positions are opened, as the lot size of each subsequent one is product of the previous lot size by multiplier

Multiply lot size by: Multiplier if lot increase method is MULT

- typical range of variable for optimization:

FILTER 1: Usually 4 to 9

FILTER 2a: Usually 4 to 19

FILTER 2b: Usually 20 to 120

SIGNAL 1a: Usually 8 to 22

SIGNAL 1b: Usually 8 to 22

SIGMAL 1c: Usually 0 to 5

SIGNAL 1d: Usually 6 to 20

SIGNAL 2a: Usually 0 to 20

SIGNAL 2b: Usually 7 to 36

SIGNAL 2c: Usually 0 to 11

SIGNAL 3a: Usually 7 to 14

SIGNAL 3b: Usually 8 to 32





If you have any questions or recommendations, please contact me via PM, or in the comments section.





Notice that past performance is no guarantee for the future profit. Always use EAs with low risk.

is a fully automatic ЕА forwith fast algorithm, designed for intraday trading,compliant. Market orders are opened according to the daily trend,