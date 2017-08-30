Risepanel

1

Risepanel helps you open positions, close positions and analyze currencies.

It works any time frame.

For calculations to be correct, your account currency must be USD, EUR or GBP.


Features

  • Market information.
  • Orders and Pending Orders (Stop & Limit).
  • 8 kinds of Pending by trend line.
  • Specifications and Margin Calculation Required by Buy or Sell.
  • Calculate and determine Stop Loss by pip, currency pair price, monetary value and percentage of risk.
  • Calculate and determine the take profit by pip, the price of the currency pair, monetary value.
  • Calculate the percentage of risk and determine the volume of the transaction.
  • Trailing Stop.
  • Fast closing of Sell Buy, Positions in Profit, Positions in Loss, All Positions (In Currency Pairs or Account).
  • Close positions automatically (all positions of the account, all buy position, all sell position, all the pair currencies positions).
  • Close positions by correlation method.
  • Displaying and comparing the amount of currencies in relation to other currencies.
  • Show daily pivots.
  • Show Signals, BAR, Moving AV 8 & 12, RSI, Stochastic, MCDE, ADX, CCI, DeMarker.


Parameters

No need to adjust the parameters at start expert.

All parameters are customizable when the expert is active.

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Hossein Ahmadi Beni
Indicators
Wikirobo | Smart Entry Zone Indicator for All Timeframes Wikirobo is a powerful indicator that automatically highlights potential entry zones as   Buy Limit   and   Sell Limit   orders across all timeframes. Highlights Suggested entry zones for every timeframe ️ Clear, timeframe-specific   Stop Loss   levels shown on the chart for better risk management and position sizing Suitable for   scalpers, day traders, and swing traders —flexible for any trading style How to Use Instea
FREE
WikiRobo MT4
Hossein Ahmadi Beni
Indicators
Wikirobo | Smart Entry Zone Indicator for All Timeframes Wikirobo is a powerful indicator that automatically highlights potential entry zones as Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders across all timeframes. Highlights Suggested entry zones for every timeframe ️ Clear, timeframe-specific Stop Loss levels shown on the chart for better risk management and position sizing Suitable for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders —flexible for any trading style How to Use Instead of rushing
FREE
Martengl Panel
Hossein Ahmadi Beni
Utilities
is highly helpful in both performing and assisting a successful trade. This program allows you to work in a real account and take advantage of its most important feature, the Back-Test feature.  is made up of two panels that work together to provide you with the best and fastest performance possible. The command panel is on the left, and the confirmation panel is on the right. The command panel is divided into four main categories: Buy/Sell, Lot, Distance, and Set Close. You make all the decisi
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Cristian Mantovani
2986
Cristian Mantovani 2024.03.20 13:40 
 

I contacted the seller because the program does not work if the account is in Euros. But no response. If you are not able to provide assistance, do not sell!

Hossein Ahmadi Beni
781
Reply from developer Hossein Ahmadi Beni 2024.05.05 08:05
The program works with base USD accounts, EUR and GBP.
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