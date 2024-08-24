Nasdaq diamond EA

Hello traders. My NASDAQ EA is a powerhouse in the world of trading, designed specifically to excel in scalping. With lightning-fast execution, it identifies and capitalizes on even the smallest price fluctuations, making it a master at extracting quick profits from the market. Its sophisticated algorithms analyze real-time data with precision, allowing it to enter and exit trades at the perfect moments. This sharp focus on timing amplifies your profit potential, turning short-term market movements into substantial gains. Whether the market is rising or falling, my EA adapts seamlessly, ensuring consistent and optimized returns. it has undergone thorough testing and displays very good profits. it is currently running on various accounts and so far the feedback has been positive.

This bot’s algorithm has been rigorously tested and fine-tuned specifically for the daily time frame, where it performs at its peak. By optimizing trade entry and exit points, it transforms minor market fluctuations into significant profits. To unlock its full potential and amplify your returns, using it on the daily time frame is essential. Keep in mind that this EA has been designed to be traded on the nasdaq chart. 

It's crucial to pair the EA with a broker that offers low spreads. Since the bot's strategy relies on scalping small price movements, even a slight increase in spread can significantly impact profitability. A low-spread broker ensures that your trades are executed with minimal cost, allowing the bot to maximize its efficiency and amplify your profits. To fully leverage the bot’s capabilities, choosing the right broker is key.


Setup:

  • Currency pair: US100, UT100Roll.
  • Timeframe: Daily
  • Minimum deposit: any
  • Account type: Raw accounts for the lowest spreads

Charactersitics:

  • Built-in automatic lot bidding function.
  • Each trade is protected by a Stop Loss.
  • Very easy to install; no need to change settings, default settings are perfect for most brokers.
  • Use a VPS to keep the EA running 24/7 (highly recommended).

Risk Warning:

  • Before purchasing the EA, be aware of the risks involved.
  • Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability (this EA could also incur losses).
  • Backtests shown (e.g., in screenshots) are highly optimized, and results cannot be directly applied to live trading.



















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Experts
Demiro is an EA which performs orders by assessing Bollinger Bands indicator and price action. The EA expects a price action when the price exceeds the Bollinger bands upper band or falls under the Bollinger bands lower band. The EA can perform multiple orders. Only the first order is performed with the assessment of Bollinger bands indicator and price action. The following orders are performed according to the price movement differences only. When the current price is higher or lower then the f
Smart Trade
Phong Vu
Experts
Introduction to Smart Trade Price Action Expert Advisor Smart Trade Price Action is an Expert Advisor (EA) with a flexible and diverse trading strategy, operating across 15 currency pairs on the All  timeframe. This approach enhances the chances of sustainable growth while reducing the risk of relying on a single pair or individual trades. Risk management is strictly controlled, ensuring the safety of your capital. With a simple setup, Smart Trade Price Action requires no specialized knowledg
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