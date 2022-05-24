Hedging Pro Ultimate MT4

5

Hedging Pro Ultimate is an expert advisor designed to work fully automatically or semi-automatically.


Suggested pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD

Expert parameters:

1. Manage Open Positions
+ Trade Buy: allow buy
+ Trade Sell: allow sell
+ Open Position Method: Select the open position method
+ Delete trendline after opening a position: set false for continuous pending orders.
+ Continue New Cycle: set false to stop a new cycle trade.

2. Manage pending orders
+ Pending Orders: Enable virtual Pending Orders
+ Distance of pending orders from the current price (in pips)
+ Step size to move pending orders (in pips)

3. Manage Lot and Money
+ Lot Type: Select lot type
+ AutoLot (ex. 1000 $ = 0.01): Manage lots
+ if AutoLot = true, fill in Money to manage, $: Fill in money to manage (Ex. Balance 5000, fill in 1000, Autolot = 0.05)
+ if Autolot = false, fill in Start Lot: fill in the initial lot
+ Multiplier for Martingale 3/Anti Martingale 2/Mix Lot: Multiplier lot coefficient
+ Maximal Lots: max lots per trade

4. Manage GRID
+ Open Next Grid only on a new bar
+ Open Next Grid on Trend Direction : open next position only when there is a signal.
+ GRID Mode: Select grid strategy
+ Step (in pips): Distance to open the next position
+ Expanding Step Coefficient: step multiplier coefficient
+ MaxTrade Buy: Maximum allowed long positions
+ MaxTrade Sell: Maximun allowed short positions

5. Manage Close
+ Cut loss if loss, $: close all positions when the cutloss target is reached, in money.

+ Cut loss if Drawdown, %: close all positions when the drawdown target is reached, in percentage.

6. Manage SL-TP Settings
+ Use Stoploss and Take Profit, in pips
+ Stop Loss(in pips), 0= no stoploss

+ Take Profit(in pips), 0= no take profit

7. Manage Trailing Money
+ Trailling (in money): Trail profit in money.
+ Trail Money All (in Percentage): Trail profit in percentage balance.

8. Manage Drawdown Reduction
+ Use Auto Close Partial:
+ Select Close Partial Method:
+ Number of trades to activate partial close: Minimum open positions to start partial close.
+ Select Partial Takeprofit Method : Pips or Money
+ Minimum profit to close partial : Minimum profit to do partial close
+ Use Auto Close Partial, in percentage: Close partial in percentage
+ Number of trades to activate partial close: Minimum open positions to start partial close.
+ 1st Percentage profit to close partial 2, %: Minimum profit 1st last position to do partial close.
+ 2nd Percentage profit to close partial 2, %: Minimum profit 2nd last position to do partial close.
+ Auto Close Partial 3:
+ Select Close Partial 3 Method
+ Number of trades to activate partial close 3
+ Lots to start partial closing: minimum lots to activate partial closing 3
+ min Profit to close(in pips): Minimum profit to be able to close a position
+ Partial close percentage, % : How many % lots will be closed. Ex. 50% x lot 0.1 = 0.05 lot to close partial

9. Time Management
+ Use time control: restrictions on trading hours and days, this only applies to opening a new cycle. Timing use broker's server time.
+ Trade Start Time: Time to start new cycle
+ Trade End Time: Time to stop new cycle

10. Continue new cycle management: start new cycle at the specified hour. Timing use broker's server time.

11. Manage News
+ Stop Trade by News: Allow news filter
+ Indent after News, minutes
+ Indent before News, minutes
+ Enable light news
+ Enable medium news
+ Enable hard news
+ Auto GMT : enable auto GMT
+ If Auto GMT= false, Fill in GMT Offset
+ Currency to display the news (empty - only the current currencies)
+ Period news updates in seconds

12. Manage Others
+ Max Spread (in Pips): spread allowed
+ Coefficient (if Freeze=0 Or StopsLevels=0) : Fill in at least 1, only to anticipate volatile market conditions and the broker will increase freezelevel and stoplevel.
+ Magic number : Fill in 0 (Zero) so that ea can recognize all positions opened manually or by other eas.
Reviews 2
Loris Gonzalez Garcia
258
Loris Gonzalez Garcia 2024.08.23 19:36 
 

after testing HPU for a while, I have to admit that it's pretty good! it has a good strategy, even if its behavior can be scary, but it's good overall :)

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Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Fan Yang
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
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Saya pann
1036
Saya pann 2026.07.02 03:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Loris Gonzalez Garcia
258
Loris Gonzalez Garcia 2024.08.23 19:36 
 

after testing HPU for a while, I have to admit that it's pretty good! it has a good strategy, even if its behavior can be scary, but it's good overall :)

Sugianto
17310
Reply from developer Sugianto 2024.08.24 01:06
thank you!
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