Hedging Pro Ultimate MT4

Hedging Pro Ultimate is an expert advisor designed to work fully automatically or semi-automatically.





Suggested pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD

Expert parameters:

1. Manage Open Positions

+ Trade Buy: allow buy

+ Trade Sell: allow sell

+ Open Position Method: Select the open position method

+ Delete trendline after opening a position: set false for continuous pending orders.

+ Continue New Cycle: set false to stop a new cycle trade.





2. Manage pending orders

+ Pending Orders: Enable virtual Pending Orders

+ Distance of pending orders from the current price (in pips)

+ Step size to move pending orders (in pips)





3. Manage Lot and Money

+ Lot Type: Select lot type

+ AutoLot (ex. 1000 $ = 0.01): Manage lots

+ if AutoLot = true, fill in Money to manage, $: Fill in money to manage (Ex. Balance 5000, fill in 1000, Autolot = 0.05)

+ if Autolot = false, fill in Start Lot: fill in the initial lot

+ Multiplier for Martingale 3/Anti Martingale 2/Mix Lot: Multiplier lot coefficient

+ Maximal Lots: max lots per trade





4. Manage GRID

+ Open Next Grid only on a new bar

+ Open Next Grid on Trend Direction : open next position only when there is a signal.

+ GRID Mode: Select grid strategy

+ Step (in pips): Distance to open the next position

+ Expanding Step Coefficient: step multiplier coefficient

+ MaxTrade Buy: Maximum allowed long positions

+ MaxTrade Sell: Maximun allowed short positions





5. Manage Close

+ Cut loss if loss, $: close all positions when the cutloss target is reached, in money.

+ Cut loss if Drawdown, %: close all positions when the drawdown target is reached, in percentage.

6. Manage SL-TP Settings + Use Stoploss and Take Profit, in pips + Stop Loss(in pips), 0= no stoploss + Take Profit(in pips), 0= no take profit

7. Manage Trailing Money

+ Trailling (in money): Trail profit in money.

+ Trail Money All (in Percentage): Trail profit in percentage balance.





8. Manage Drawdown Reduction + Use Auto Close Partial: + Select Close Partial Method: + Number of trades to activate partial close: Minimum open positions to start partial close. + Select Partial Takeprofit Method : Pips or Money + Minimum profit to close partial : Minimum profit to do partial close + Use Auto Close Partial, in percentage: Close partial in percentage + Number of trades to activate partial close: Minimum open positions to start partial close. + 1st Percentage profit to close partial 2, %: Minimum profit 1st last position to do partial close. + 2nd Percentage profit to close partial 2, %: Minimum profit 2nd last position to do partial close. + Auto Close Partial 3: + Select Close Partial 3 Method + Number of trades to activate partial close 3 + Lots to start partial closing: minimum lots to activate partial closing 3 + min Profit to close(in pips): Minimum profit to be able to close a position + Partial close percentage, % : How many % lots will be closed. Ex. 50% x lot 0.1 = 0.05 lot to close partial





9. Time Management

+ Use time control: restrictions on trading hours and days, this only applies to opening a new cycle. Timing use broker's server time.

+ Trade Start Time: Time to start new cycle

+ Trade End Time: Time to stop new cycle





10. Continue new cycle management: start new cycle at the specified hour. Timing use broker's server time.





11. Manage News

+ Stop Trade by News: Allow news filter

+ Indent after News, minutes

+ Indent before News, minutes

+ Enable light news

+ Enable medium news

+ Enable hard news

+ Auto GMT : enable auto GMT

+ If Auto GMT= false, Fill in GMT Offset

+ Currency to display the news (empty - only the current currencies)

+ Period news updates in seconds





12. Manage Others

+ Max Spread (in Pips): spread allowed

+ Coefficient (if Freeze=0 Or StopsLevels=0) : Fill in at least 1, only to anticipate volatile market conditions and the broker will increase freezelevel and stoplevel.

+ Magic number : Fill in 0 (Zero) so that ea can recognize all positions opened manually or by other eas.