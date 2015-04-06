Secret Scalper PRO is pro version of Secret Scalper. The EA is a medium-term scalper.

Original version is available here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24112





PRO Advantages

Trailing SL for First Order: This is classic trailing stop only for first order.

This is classic trailing stop only for first order. Basket Profit Trailing: EA will trail basket orders, if the basket in profit.

EA will trail basket orders, if the basket in profit. Day&Time Filter: You can choose EA's working days and times.

You can choose EA's working days and times. Orders Closure Type: Profit&Loss To Close can be calculated by Equity&Balance %.





Requirements

TimeFrame: H1.

H1. Symbols: AUDCHF, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURCHF, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY.

AUDCHF, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURCHF, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY. Digits: Any.

Any. Broker: ECN or any.

ECN or any. Server: VPS.

VPS. Balance&Lot: $1000 for 0.01 lot. If Risk (1%) is 0.01, that will open 0.01 at server min lot 0.01 with $1000 balance. If Server Min Lot is 0.10, the balance must be 10k. Try at the strategy tester first!





Parameters

General settings

Take Profit (Pips): Take Profit for the first order. If that opens the second trade, the system will modify the take profit to 0.

Take Profit for the first order. If that opens the second trade, the system will modify the take profit to 0. Stop Loss (Pips): Stop Loss for the first order. If you did not set Max Orders to 1, the EA will disable stop loss and the system will open new trades in the same direction to average losses.

Stop Loss for the first order. If you did not set Max Orders to 1, the EA will disable stop loss and the system will open new trades in the same direction to average losses. Trailing SL for First Order: Trailing Stop will start to trail the price on this pips level.

Trailing Stop will start to trail the price on this pips level. Trailing Distance to Price (Pips): Trailing Stop and price distance as pips.

Trailing Stop and price distance as pips. Fixed Lot Size: If Risk 0, the EA will open fixed lot size.

If Risk 0, the EA will open fixed lot size. Risk 0.1x1000$€ = 0.1 lot (if 0 then OFF): Risk calculated by FREE MARGIN. 0.01 means 1%. 0.1 means 10% of your free margin.

Risk calculated by FREE MARGIN. 0.01 means 1%. 0.1 means 10% of your free margin. Max Spread (If 0 then OFF): Maximum allowed spread.

Maximum allowed spread. Show Info Panel: YES/NO. The EA will show some details about EA, trades, server and symbol on the left.

YES/NO. The EA will show some details about EA, trades, server and symbol on the left. Magic Number: Unique magic number for EA's trades.

Unique magic number for EA's trades. Order Comment: Special comment for orders.

Multiple order settings

Max Orders: Maximum number of opened orders at the symbol. 0 - Unlimited. 1 - No Multiple Orders. 0-2-3-4-5... - Multiple orders.

Maximum number of opened orders at the symbol. 0 - Unlimited. 1 - No Multiple Orders. 0-2-3-4-5... - Multiple orders. Min Distance in Orders (Pips): Won't open any trade until reaching that value, even if the EA finds a good trade opportunity. If 0, OFF.

Won't open any trade until reaching that value, even if the EA finds a good trade opportunity. If 0, OFF. Lot Martingale Type: No martingale / Lot multiplier / Lot addition.

No martingale / Lot multiplier / Lot addition. Lot Multiplier: Multiplies lot size by previous order. HIGHLY UNRECOMMENDED FOR LOT STEP 0.1 BROKERS.

Multiplies lot size by previous order. HIGHLY UNRECOMMENDED FOR LOT STEP 0.1 BROKERS. Lot Addition: Adds lot size by previous order.

Adds lot size by previous order. Max Lot (If 0 then OFF): Max Lot protects your balance. The EA will never open a greater order lot than Max Lot. The EA will stop at Max Lot while calculating Lot Size. This is not valid for Fixed Lot Size.

Symbol Orders Closure Settings

Symbol Orders Closure Type: Percentage % of Equity / Percentage % of Balance / Account Currency Value.

Percentage % of Equity / Percentage % of Balance / Account Currency Value. Profit To Close (If 0 then OFF): When the current profit reaches that value, the EA closes all symbol orders.

When the current profit reaches that value, the EA closes all symbol orders. Loss To Close (If 0 then OFF): When the current loss reaches that value, the EA closes all symbol orders.

When the current loss reaches that value, the EA closes all symbol orders. Basket Profit Trailing: If level is greater, profit and risk will increase.

NOTE: If "Symbol Orders Closure Type" is "Percentage % of Equity" or "Percentage % of Balance", "Profit To Close" must be between 0.01-0.09 means 1%-9% and "Loss To Close" must be between 0.01-0.99 means 1%-99% or you can choose 0 means "Disabled". If "Symbol Orders Closure Type" is "Account Currency Value", then you must enter a account currency value or 0 "Disabled".

Day&Time Filter (For First Trade)

Day: YES/NO.

YES/NO. Day Start Hour: Start of working hour on current day.

Start of working hour on current day. Day End Hour: End of working hour on current day.

End of working hour on current day. Day Nontrade Start Hour: Start of nontrade hours on current day.

Start of nontrade hours on current day. Day Nontrade End Hour: End of nontrade hours on current day.

NOTE: If you use nontrade system, this provides 2 active working period in a day. So, you can divide a day to 2 parts.

This day time filter doesn't affect basket trading, the EA keeps opening new trades, if you would like to stop that, close MetaTrader 4 or disable "Auto Trading".