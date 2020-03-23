Crossing Signals MT4
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 4.82
- Updated: 23 March 2020
- Activations: 5
This indicator shows the lateral movement of the price when the indicator line corresponds to zero and Up/Down trend when indicator line is higher / lower than and parallel to zero-line. Of course, the moment when the indicator line is crossing the zero-line is the best moment to enter the market.
This indicator has no input parameters... So, the results will be always the same for every time frame and currency pairs.