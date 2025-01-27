Overview

The BreakEven ProSync is a powerful utility designed to enhance trade management in MetaTrader 5. It provides one-click break-even functionality, hotkey trading, position synchronization, and visual SL/TP tracking—all in a single, user-friendly tool. Perfect for manual traders who want faster execution and better risk control.

Key Features

✅ One-Click Break-Even – Move stop losses to break-even with a single button press or hotkey.

✅ Hotkey Trading – Execute market orders, limit orders, and stop orders instantly using customizable hotkeys.

✅ Position Synchronization – Automatically sync Stop Loss & Take Profit across all open positions.

✅ Visual SL/TP Lines – Clear on-chart indicators for Break-Even, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels.

✅ Close All Positions – Instantly close all trades with a button or hotkey.

✅ Customizable Lot Size – Adjust trade volume via an editable input field.

✅ Default SL/TP Settings – Apply predefined Stop Loss & Take Profit values to new trades.

Why Choose This Tool?

🔹 Faster Trade Execution – No more manual adjustments; manage trades instantly.

🔹 Improved Risk Management – Break-even and SL/TP synchronization reduce risk.

🔹 User-Friendly Interface – Simple buttons and hotkeys for seamless trading.

🔹 Flexible Customization – Adjust colors, hotkeys, and default settings to fit your strategy.

🔹 Works with Any Broker – Compatible with all MT5 accounts (Hedging & Netting).

How It Works

Break-Even Button – Moves SL to entry price, locking in risk-free trades. Hotkey Trading – Buy/Sell with keys (B/S), place pending orders (L/K/U/D), and more. Position Synchronization – Ensures all trades follow the same SL/TP rules. Visual SL/TP Tracking – Displays dynamic lines and labels for better trade monitoring. Default SL/TP - Set default SL and TP in pips

Input Parameters

🔹 Hotkey Settings

Enable/Disable Hotkeys – Toggle hotkey functionality.

Custom Hotkeys – Set keys for Market Buy/Sell, Limit Orders, Break-Even, and Close All.

Lot Size Input Field – Adjust trade volume directly on the chart.

🔹 Break-Even & SL/TP Visualization

Show/Hide Lines – Toggle visibility of Break-Even, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines.

Custom Colors & Styles – Personalize line appearance (color, width, style).

🔹 Default SL/TP Settings

Enable Default SL/TP – Apply preset Stop Loss & Take Profit (in pips) to new trades.

🔹 Buttons & UI Customization

Adjust Button Position & Size – Move buttons anywhere on the chart.

Change Colors – Match the EA’s theme to your trading style.

Requirements

MetaTrader 5 (Latest Version)

Disclaimer

⚠ Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

⚠ Always test in a demo account before live trading.

Get the BreakEven Manager Today!

Enhance your trading efficiency with one-click break-even, hotkey execution, and smart SL/TP management. Download now!



