BreakEven ProSync
- Utilities
- Rosen Kanev Kanev
- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 25 April 2025
- Activations: 5
BreakEven ProSync – Advanced Trade Management Tool for MetaTrader 5
Overview
The BreakEven ProSync is a powerful utility designed to enhance trade management in MetaTrader 5. It provides one-click break-even functionality, hotkey trading, position synchronization, and visual SL/TP tracking—all in a single, user-friendly tool. Perfect for manual traders who want faster execution and better risk control.
Key Features
✅ One-Click Break-Even – Move stop losses to break-even with a single button press or hotkey.
✅ Hotkey Trading – Execute market orders, limit orders, and stop orders instantly using customizable hotkeys.
✅ Position Synchronization – Automatically sync Stop Loss & Take Profit across all open positions.
✅ Visual SL/TP Lines – Clear on-chart indicators for Break-Even, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels.
✅ Close All Positions – Instantly close all trades with a button or hotkey.
✅ Customizable Lot Size – Adjust trade volume via an editable input field.
✅ Default SL/TP Settings – Apply predefined Stop Loss & Take Profit values to new trades.
Why Choose This Tool?
🔹 Faster Trade Execution – No more manual adjustments; manage trades instantly.
🔹 Improved Risk Management – Break-even and SL/TP synchronization reduce risk.
🔹 User-Friendly Interface – Simple buttons and hotkeys for seamless trading.
🔹 Flexible Customization – Adjust colors, hotkeys, and default settings to fit your strategy.
🔹 Works with Any Broker – Compatible with all MT5 accounts (Hedging & Netting).
How It Works
-
Break-Even Button – Moves SL to entry price, locking in risk-free trades.
-
Hotkey Trading – Buy/Sell with keys (B/S), place pending orders (L/K/U/D), and more.
-
Position Synchronization – Ensures all trades follow the same SL/TP rules.
-
Visual SL/TP Tracking – Displays dynamic lines and labels for better trade monitoring.
-
Default SL/TP - Set default SL and TP in pips
Input Parameters
🔹 Hotkey Settings
-
Enable/Disable Hotkeys – Toggle hotkey functionality.
-
Custom Hotkeys – Set keys for Market Buy/Sell, Limit Orders, Break-Even, and Close All.
-
Lot Size Input Field – Adjust trade volume directly on the chart.
🔹 Break-Even & SL/TP Visualization
-
Show/Hide Lines – Toggle visibility of Break-Even, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines.
-
Custom Colors & Styles – Personalize line appearance (color, width, style).
🔹 Default SL/TP Settings
-
Enable Default SL/TP – Apply preset Stop Loss & Take Profit (in pips) to new trades.
🔹 Buttons & UI Customization
-
Adjust Button Position & Size – Move buttons anywhere on the chart.
-
Change Colors – Match the EA’s theme to your trading style.
Requirements
-
MetaTrader 5 (Latest Version)
Disclaimer
⚠ Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
⚠ Always test in a demo account before live trading.
Get the BreakEven Manager Today!
Enhance your trading efficiency with one-click break-even, hotkey execution, and smart SL/TP management. Download now!
Top product which allows excellent trade(s) management. Seller was very helpful too!