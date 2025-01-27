BreakEven ProSync

BreakEven ProSync – Advanced Trade Management Tool for MetaTrader 5

Overview

The BreakEven ProSync is a powerful utility designed to enhance trade management in MetaTrader 5. It provides one-click break-even functionality, hotkey trading, position synchronization, and visual SL/TP tracking—all in a single, user-friendly tool. Perfect for manual traders who want faster execution and better risk control.

Key Features

 One-Click Break-Even – Move stop losses to break-even with a single button press or hotkey.
 Hotkey Trading – Execute market orders, limit orders, and stop orders instantly using customizable hotkeys.
 Position Synchronization – Automatically sync Stop Loss & Take Profit across all open positions.
 Visual SL/TP Lines – Clear on-chart indicators for Break-Even, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels.
 Close All Positions – Instantly close all trades with a button or hotkey.
 Customizable Lot Size – Adjust trade volume via an editable input field.
 Default SL/TP Settings – Apply predefined Stop Loss & Take Profit values to new trades.

Why Choose This Tool?

🔹 Faster Trade Execution – No more manual adjustments; manage trades instantly.
🔹 Improved Risk Management – Break-even and SL/TP synchronization reduce risk.
🔹 User-Friendly Interface – Simple buttons and hotkeys for seamless trading.
🔹 Flexible Customization – Adjust colors, hotkeys, and default settings to fit your strategy.
🔹 Works with Any Broker – Compatible with all MT5 accounts (Hedging & Netting).

How It Works

  1. Break-Even Button – Moves SL to entry price, locking in risk-free trades.

  2. Hotkey Trading – Buy/Sell with keys (B/S), place pending orders (L/K/U/D), and more.

  3. Position Synchronization – Ensures all trades follow the same SL/TP rules.

  4. Visual SL/TP Tracking – Displays dynamic lines and labels for better trade monitoring.

  5. Default SL/TP - Set default SL and TP in pips

Input Parameters

🔹 Hotkey Settings

  • Enable/Disable Hotkeys – Toggle hotkey functionality.

  • Custom Hotkeys – Set keys for Market Buy/Sell, Limit Orders, Break-Even, and Close All.

  • Lot Size Input Field – Adjust trade volume directly on the chart.

🔹 Break-Even & SL/TP Visualization

  • Show/Hide Lines – Toggle visibility of Break-Even, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines.

  • Custom Colors & Styles – Personalize line appearance (color, width, style).

🔹 Default SL/TP Settings

  • Enable Default SL/TP – Apply preset Stop Loss & Take Profit (in pips) to new trades.

🔹 Buttons & UI Customization

  • Adjust Button Position & Size – Move buttons anywhere on the chart.

  • Change Colors – Match the EA’s theme to your trading style.

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 (Latest Version)

Disclaimer

 Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
 Always test in a demo account before live trading.

Get the BreakEven Manager Today!

Enhance your trading efficiency with one-click break-even, hotkey execution, and smart SL/TP management. Download now!


Reviews 1
A24XAU
24
A24XAU 2025.04.22 09:27 
 

Top product which allows excellent trade(s) management. Seller was very helpful too!

