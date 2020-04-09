Buy Sell Keyboard
- Utilities
- Askar Koibagarov
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 9
Buy Sell Keyboard - professional expert advisor for keyboard impulse trading
Lightning-fast keyboard trading. Complete market control with a single tap. Assign hotkeys for instant trade execution without mouse and dialog windows.
Key features:
Impulse algorithm for precise entries
Secret formula of professional traders. Algorithm identifies market impulse moments when price is ready for powerful movement. False breakout filtration, accumulation point definition, signals with impulse confirmation.
Instant keyboard trading
A/S - instant Buy/Sell opening (regardless of keyboard case (A/a, S/s), with MagicNumber setting
Q/W/Z/X - intelligent position closing (regardless of keyboard case (Q/q, W/w, Z/z, X/x)
Zero delay - execution in milliseconds
Minimalist mode - ability to disable panel and work only with keyboard
Intelligent position management
Close deals with surgical precision. 4 closing strategies:
Q - close all profitable by portfolio (all symbols, according to its MagicNumber)
W - close all loss-making by portfolio (all symbols, according to its MagicNumber)
Z - close profitable for current symbol (according to its MagicNumber)
X - close loss-making for current symbol (according to its MagicNumber)
Professional risk management
Auto-close by time: configurable timeouts for automatic profit fixing and loss limitation
Profitable positions close after set time (for example, 1 minute)
All positions force close after set time (for example, 2 minutes)
Manual Stop Loss and Take Profit for each position
Real-time spread control
Lot calculation from deposit percentages
Isolation by Magic Number
Protection against maximum spread exceed
Real-time visual control
Professional panel shows:
Current trading signal (BUY/SELL/Stay Out)
Spread status and trading availability
Number of open positions
History of last actions
Magic Number and sound alert status
Time until auto-close of positions
Ability to hide panel for clean chart
Who this advisor is for:
Scalpers - need execution speed
Day traders - need precise impulse entries
Portfolio managers - require flexible position management
Professionals - value complete risk control
News traders - instant reaction to market events
Multi-currency traders - managing multiple instruments simultaneously
Technical specifications:
Works on all Forex pairs and indices
Optimized for M1-H1 timeframes
Complete setup of all parameters
Detailed operation logging
Sound signal alerts
Support for both fixed lot and calculation from deposit
Automatic real-time data updates
Compatibility with any brokers
Minimal system load
Complete trade isolation through Magic Number
Flexible interface: work through panel or keyboard only
Turn your keyboard into trading command center. Get advantage of speed and precision, available only to professional traders.