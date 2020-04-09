Buy Sell Keyboard - professional expert advisor for keyboard impulse trading

Lightning-fast keyboard trading. Complete market control with a single tap. Assign hotkeys for instant trade execution without mouse and dialog windows.

Key features:

Impulse algorithm for precise entries

Secret formula of professional traders. Algorithm identifies market impulse moments when price is ready for powerful movement. False breakout filtration, accumulation point definition, signals with impulse confirmation.

Instant keyboard trading

A/S - instant Buy/Sell opening (regardless of keyboard case (A/a, S/s), with MagicNumber setting

Q/W/Z/X - intelligent position closing (regardless of keyboard case (Q/q, W/w, Z/z, X/x)

Zero delay - execution in milliseconds

Minimalist mode - ability to disable panel and work only with keyboard

Intelligent position management

Close deals with surgical precision. 4 closing strategies:

Q - close all profitable by portfolio (all symbols, according to its MagicNumber)

W - close all loss-making by portfolio (all symbols, according to its MagicNumber)

Z - close profitable for current symbol (according to its MagicNumber)

X - close loss-making for current symbol (according to its MagicNumber)

Professional risk management

Auto-close by time: configurable timeouts for automatic profit fixing and loss limitation

Profitable positions close after set time (for example, 1 minute)

All positions force close after set time (for example, 2 minutes)

Manual Stop Loss and Take Profit for each position

Real-time spread control

Lot calculation from deposit percentages

Isolation by Magic Number

Protection against maximum spread exceed

Real-time visual control

Professional panel shows:

Current trading signal (BUY/SELL/Stay Out)

Spread status and trading availability

Number of open positions

History of last actions

Magic Number and sound alert status

Time until auto-close of positions

Ability to hide panel for clean chart

Who this advisor is for:

Scalpers - need execution speed

Day traders - need precise impulse entries

Portfolio managers - require flexible position management

Professionals - value complete risk control

News traders - instant reaction to market events

Multi-currency traders - managing multiple instruments simultaneously

Technical specifications:

Works on all Forex pairs and indices

Optimized for M1-H1 timeframes

Complete setup of all parameters

Detailed operation logging

Sound signal alerts

Support for both fixed lot and calculation from deposit

Automatic real-time data updates

Compatibility with any brokers

Minimal system load

Complete trade isolation through Magic Number

Flexible interface: work through panel or keyboard only

Turn your keyboard into trading command center. Get advantage of speed and precision, available only to professional traders.