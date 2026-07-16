Msm Currency Power Meter
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
MSM Currency Power Meter (MT5 Version)
The MSM Currency Power Meter is a highly sophisticated, real-time multi-currency strength dashboard engineered exclusively for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This indicator eliminates market guesswork by visually decoding the true relative strength and weakness of the 8 major global currencies: EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF, and JPY .
🎯 Key Features & Mechanics:
- Real-Time Matrix Calculations: It monitors 16 core currency pairs simultaneously, analyzing current bid prices against Daily Session Highs and Lows to calculate a precise strength score ranging from 0.0 to 9.9 .
- Dual-Timeframe Trend Filtering: The dashboard features two synchronized color-coded panels per currency, displaying the Daily Trend alongside the Hourly Momentum simultaneously.
- Classic Solid Gradient Bars: Uses a high-contrast Blue-Cyan-Lime-Orange color gradient to render smooth, solid visual blocks that make identifying dominant currencies instant and effortless.
- Universal Corner Adaptation: Built with a fully dynamic layout algorithm. You can position the dashboard in any chart corner (Top-Right, Top-Left, Bottom-Right, Bottom-Left) via the inputs, and the bars will strictly lock to the right of the currency text without breaking alignment.
- Smart Threshold Audio Alerts: Features built-in alert thresholds. When a currency hits an overextended high or low level, it triggers a warning sound ( news.wav ) to prevent you from missing major market reversals or breakouts.
💡 How to Trade with this Dashboard:
This tool is the ultimate filter for trend traders. By looking at the dashboard, you can effortlessly pair the strongest individual currency with the weakest individual currency (e.g., strong USD + weak EUR = high-probability EURUSD Short setup). It ensures you always trade with the market momentum, buying strength and selling weakness.