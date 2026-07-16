Msm Currency Power Meter

MSM Currency Power Meter (MT5 Version)
The MSM Currency Power Meter is a highly sophisticated, real-time multi-currency strength dashboard engineered exclusively for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This indicator eliminates market guesswork by visually decoding the true relative strength and weakness of the 8 major global currencies: EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF, and JPY .
🎯 Key Features & Mechanics:
  • Real-Time Matrix Calculations: It monitors 16 core currency pairs simultaneously, analyzing current bid prices against Daily Session Highs and Lows to calculate a precise strength score ranging from 0.0 to 9.9 .
  • Dual-Timeframe Trend Filtering: The dashboard features two synchronized color-coded panels per currency, displaying the Daily Trend alongside the Hourly Momentum simultaneously.
  • Classic Solid Gradient Bars: Uses a high-contrast Blue-Cyan-Lime-Orange color gradient to render smooth, solid visual blocks that make identifying dominant currencies instant and effortless.
  • Universal Corner Adaptation: Built with a fully dynamic layout algorithm. You can position the dashboard in any chart corner (Top-Right, Top-Left, Bottom-Right, Bottom-Left) via the inputs, and the bars will strictly lock to the right of the currency text without breaking alignment.
  • Smart Threshold Audio Alerts: Features built-in alert thresholds. When a currency hits an overextended high or low level, it triggers a warning sound ( news.wav ) to prevent you from missing major market reversals or breakouts.
💡 How to Trade with this Dashboard:
This tool is the ultimate filter for trend traders. By looking at the dashboard, you can effortlessly pair the strongest individual currency with the weakest individual currency (e.g., strong USD + weak EUR = high-probability EURUSD Short setup). It ensures you always trade with the market momentum, buying strength and selling weakness.

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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Vbsm vloume based buy sell momentum
Muhammad Sirazul Monir
Indicators
Volume Based Buy Sell Momentum (VBSM) same as trading view. The VBSM is a powerful technical analysis indicator designed to decode market direction by merging trading volume with price momentum. By analyzing the structural force behind price movements, VBSM helps traders identify high-probability buy and sell opportunities, capturing institutional market shifts before they happen.
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