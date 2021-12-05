Phenomenons

Phenomenon is a new generation Expert Advisor that has incorporated the best automated trading developments of recent years. Designed for trading major currency pairs, it has protection against failures - when the connection is restored, the advisor will continue to work with its orders. Fully automated Expert Advisor. The robot controls the volume of trading positions, slippage, spread, maintains and protects open orders, can work with a deposit of any size. The Expert Advisor uses a number of unique author's developments that have been successfully tested on real trading accounts. The Expert Advisor can be used on most of the available trading instruments and is distinguished by a small number of settings and easy installation. Does not use dangerous trading methods in trading that lead to a sharp loss of the entire deposit (martingale, grid, arbitrage, etc.). Each trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit to protect your deposit!

Scalping is very popular among traders. Not everyone has the time and patience to trade long-term. If the process is automated, the trader no longer needs to constantly sit at the computer monitor. Scalping puts forward small requirements for the initial deposit. If we consider a robot from a technical point of view: it practically does not differ from long-term trading robots. The work is carried out over short periods of time and with very small profit / loss targets. The trader enters into a deal from several seconds to several minutes and at the same time tries to take a small profit / loss from several points to tens of points. In other words, the bot tries to work on the smallest fluctuations in the market, as if cutting the profit / loss from the market in thin slices. The bot has protection against failures - when the connection is restored, the advisor will continue to work with its orders.

The main advantages of the advisor
  • Designed for trading any currency pair.
  • Often trading takes place with the time frame M1, M5, as well as with H1. The robot trades around the clock or at a specified time. The whole process proceeds according to a previously prepared algorithm - an indicator strategy. The trading intensity can be any.
  • Easy to learn.
  • It can be used in medium-term trading.
  • Works with different currency pairs.
  • Simple setup.

Bot properties
  • TypeFilling - set the order execution policy.
  • Lot - lot size for entering the market.
  • Risk - calculate the lot from the deposit.
  • Drawdown - the maximum drawdown at which the close occurs.
  • TP - desired take profit (adjusted by an Expert Advisor).
  • SL - desired stop loss (adjusted by an Expert Advisor).
  • CountSteck - the size of the tick stack (maximum 9).
  • MinPick - tick price impulse (sensitivity of a single tick).
  • MaxPips - entry behind the impulse or against.
  • StepPips - step for a series of pulses (stack depth).
  • SpreadLimit - the maximum allowable spread at which you can still enter the market.
  • ReOptimization - cyclical optimization period.
  • CountTick - the number of ticks in the database for which the analysis is carried out.
  • MinClose - Minimum profit to close.
  • VolumeMax - Maximum volume limitation.
