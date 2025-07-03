AI Map
- Experts
- Saeid Soleimani
- Version: 2.40
- Updated: 22 December 2025
- Activations: 11
AI MAP is an automated Expert Advisor designed to analyze market conditions and execute trades based on algorithmic logic. The system utilizes a multi-layered analytical framework to evaluate price action, volume, and market sentiment without manual intervention.
Live monitoring ( + 3 month ) || Chat Group || Setup Guide || Statement +3 month || Live signal setfiles
System Architecture
The EA incorporates specialized processing modules to handle different market aspects:
-
Real-time price action and volume analysis
-
News sentiment and economic calendar integration
-
Technical indicator synthesis
-
Risk assessment and volatility prediction
-
Support and resistance mapping
Trading Strategy
The system manages positions by automatically adjusting trade sizes based on the account equity and current market conditions. It employs dynamic stop-loss mechanisms and profit-taking strategies to maintain risk parameters. Trades are executed only when multiple analytical modules align on the market direction.
Key Features
-
Automated position sizing based on account equity.
-
Market analysis with economic news filtering.
-
Dynamic profit targets and stop-loss adjustments.
-
Weekend position protection capabilities.
-
Multi-timeframe analysis.
Recommended Currency Pairs
The system is optimized for pairs with sufficient volatility, including:
-
Majors & Crosses: GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, EURJPY
-
Metals: XAUUSD (Gold)
Account Recommendations
-
Conservative: Min Balance $500 (Recommended $1,000)
-
TimeFrame H1
Setup and Usage
-
The EA operates during standard market hours.
-
Set files and setup guides are available in the "Comments" section.
-
Testing on a demo account is recommended to understand the system mechanics before live trading.
Decent Ea. The entries are very accurate. It has steadily been growing my account. I see some people complaining, what you must be aware of is the ea uses a martingale recovery and it works well. But you have to understand not to get greedy and risk too much let it do its thing and relax. Saeid is a good developer and always listens to feedback. Cheers.