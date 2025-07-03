AI MAP Trading System

System Architecture

The EA incorporates specialized processing modules to handle different market aspects:

Real-time price action and volume analysis

News sentiment and economic calendar integration

Technical indicator synthesis

Risk assessment and volatility prediction

Support and resistance mapping

Trading Strategy

The system manages positions by automatically adjusting trade sizes based on the account equity and current market conditions. It employs dynamic stop-loss mechanisms and profit-taking strategies to maintain risk parameters. Trades are executed only when multiple analytical modules align on the market direction.

Key Features

Automated position sizing based on account equity.

Market analysis with economic news filtering.

Dynamic profit targets and stop-loss adjustments.

Weekend position protection capabilities.

Multi-timeframe analysis.

Recommended Currency Pairs

The system is optimized for pairs with sufficient volatility, including:

Majors & Crosses: GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, EURJPY

Metals: XAUUSD (Gold)

Account Recommendations





Conservative: Min Balance $500 (Recommended $1,000)

TimeFrame H1

Setup and Usage