AI Map

3.75
AI MAP Trading System

AI MAP is an automated Expert Advisor designed to analyze market conditions and execute trades based on algorithmic logic. The system utilizes a multi-layered analytical framework to evaluate price action, volume, and market sentiment without manual intervention.

System Architecture

The EA incorporates specialized processing modules to handle different market aspects:

  • Real-time price action and volume analysis

  • News sentiment and economic calendar integration

  • Technical indicator synthesis

  • Risk assessment and volatility prediction

  • Support and resistance mapping

Trading Strategy

The system manages positions by automatically adjusting trade sizes based on the account equity and current market conditions. It employs dynamic stop-loss mechanisms and profit-taking strategies to maintain risk parameters. Trades are executed only when multiple analytical modules align on the market direction.

Key Features

  • Automated position sizing based on account equity.

  • Market analysis with economic news filtering.

  • Dynamic profit targets and stop-loss adjustments.

  • Weekend position protection capabilities.

  • Multi-timeframe analysis.

Recommended Currency Pairs

The system is optimized for pairs with sufficient volatility, including:

  • Majors & Crosses: GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, EURJPY

  • Metals: XAUUSD (Gold)

Account Recommendations


  • Conservative: Min Balance $500 (Recommended $1,000)

  • TimeFrame H1

Setup and Usage

  1. The EA operates during standard market hours.

  2. Set files and setup guides are available in the "Comments" section.

  3. Testing on a demo account is recommended to understand the system mechanics before live trading.

Reviews 4
richnpton
147
richnpton 2025.12.19 20:56 
 

Decent Ea. The entries are very accurate. It has steadily been growing my account. I see some people complaining, what you must be aware of is the ea uses a martingale recovery and it works well. But you have to understand not to get greedy and risk too much let it do its thing and relax. Saeid is a good developer and always listens to feedback. Cheers.

kaido kattel
180
kaido kattel 2025.11.08 19:02 
 

This thing just works! It makes profit steadily and is totally reliable. You can see the live signal :) EA is actually good and trustworthy, I highly recommend it. Great job to the creator of this awesome EA!

