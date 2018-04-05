Hedging Star

Cybele CFD MT5 Evren Caglar 5 (8) Experts

Cybele: The Less is More Do you ever think, if you really need to open many positions to make mo ney? Or have you ever thought that it could be better to open one position to make $80 instead of opening 80 positions to make $80. Which is better for you? In the first trading approach you take the risk only one time in a good quality trade setup. In the second approach, you take the risk 80 times in low quality trade setups. The most professional traders prefer the first approach and they patie