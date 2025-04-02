The Fight Knight bot works on both Netting and Hedging account types. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs, with a low spread, and use VPS. Fight Knight is high frequency trading. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. The expert system traverses the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting.





During testing, the spread can be adjusted. The lower the commission and the spread, the greater the profit. The more delay your broker has in the amount of the Internet channel, the higher you need to set the stop loss, take profit and virtual stop so that the server can process them at the required price and the lower the trading frequency will be. If there is a commission on the account, it must be recalculated into the equivalent of the spread and fill in the Commission field.

It is necessary to test the bot at all ticks.

Conditions before using this bot (carefully consider the choice and then the bot will work as intended):

no commission or the lowest possible commission,

minimum freeze levels for pending orders,

minimum stop levels for stops,

also the minimum ping (maximum speed of the Internet),

the smallest possible spread.

Parameters: