NebulaTrade Genesis MT5

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.

NebulaTrade Genesis MT5 is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for precise US30 trading during New York market hours. Designed for both Prop Firm Challenges and Personal Accounts, it executes 1-4 high-quality trades per day, ensuring low drawdowns and strategic risk management.

Unlike many EAs that rely on Martingale, Grid, or Hedging, NebulaTrade Genesis follows a strict, risk-optimized approach, providing consistent and sustainable trading results.

If you are looking to pass a Prop Firm challenge or grow a personal trading account safely, this EA delivers disciplined automation, strategic execution, and effective risk control for long-term success.


Key Features

  • Optimized for Prop Firm Challenges – Designed to comply with FTMO, FundedNext, and other proprietary trading firms' rules.
  • Effective for Personal Accounts – A structured approach to trading US30 with controlled risk and steady growth.
  • Smart Risk Management – No Martingale, No Grid, No Hedging.
  • Dynamic Trailing Stop – Maximizes profits while protecting capital.
  • High Precision Entries – 1 to 4 well-calculated trades per day based on market conditions.
  • Fixed & Auto Lot Sizing – Adjustable settings to fit different account sizes and risk preferences.
  • Optimized for US30 (Dow Jones) – Best performance on the 30-minute timeframe.

Who Should Use This EA?

  • Traders aiming to pass Prop Firm Challenges (FTMO, FundedNext, True Forex Funds, etc.).
  • US30 traders looking for a structured and disciplined trading approach.
  • Retail traders interested in growing a personal account steadily with automation.
  • Scalpers who prefer precise trade execution without excessive risk.
  • Traders who want automation without high-risk strategies like Martingale or Grid systems.

How It Works

  • Trades exclusively during the New York market hours, leveraging US30 volatility.
  • Uses a combination of technical indicators and price action for high-probability entries.
  • Implements a dynamic trailing stop to lock in profits while minimizing risk.
  • Includes set files for both prop firms and personal accounts, ensuring optimal settings for different trading environments.

Requirements & Recommendations

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
  • Recommended Brokers: IC Markets, Eightcap, Exness (low-spread brokers preferred).
  • Timeframe: 30-minute chart.
  • Minimum Balance for personal Accounts: $1000+ 
  • Works for every Challenge Size 10k-500k 
  • VPS Recommended: For stable execution and uninterrupted trading.

Why Choose NebulaTrade Genesis?

  • Specifically designed for prop firm success with pre-configured settings.
  • Provides a structured and low-risk approach for personal trading accounts.
  • No high-risk trading methods – built for sustainability and long-term profitability.
  • Automates the entire trading process while keeping risk under control.


Get Started Today

Ready to trade US30 with precision and confidence?Click ‘Buy Now’ and get instant access to NebulaTrade Genesis MT5.

Includes a complete setup guide, pre-configured set files for prop firms and personal accounts, and full support.

Support & Assistance

We provide comprehensive support for setup, risk management, and best practices. Feel free to reach out with any questions.



Recommended products
Symbol Basket Control Panel
Imad Kamal Mohammad Badad
Experts
Symbol Basket Control Panel is a professional trading utility designed to streamline multi-currency management. It acts as a centralized command center, allowing traders to execute and manage baskets of trades across different symbols with unparalleled speed and precision. Instead of manually opening and closing orders for each pair, this dashboard provides a high-performance graphical interface to control your entire portfolio from a single chart. Key Features: Centralized Execution: Open BUY o
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Experts
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
Dollar Domain
Behzad Babaei
Experts
Overview The  Dollar Domain  Multi-Pair EA   is a sophisticated automated trading system designed specifically for the AUDCAD, AUDUSD, and USDCAD currency pairs. This Expert Advisor employs a unique pattern-based strategy with precise entry and exit logic. With independent settings for each pair and intelligent trailing exit mechanisms, this EA offers a complete trading solution for Forex traders. Important note This Expert Advisor (EA) relies heavily on your broker’s order execution speed, as
AG scalper pro
Shamriz Hakimi
Experts
AG SCALPER PRO 1.0 The Ultimate Gold Growth Engine Experience the power of precision with AG SCALPER PRO , an elite MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). This isn't just a trading bot; it's a high-frequency sniper built to protect and grow small-to-medium accounts with surgical accuracy. Core Technologies: ️ Zero-Loss Logic (The Guardian System): The "AG" stands for Advanced Guard. Once a trade hits your profit target, the robot locks in the gains. If the p
Bohemia Gold MT5
Vladislav Taska
4.75 (4)
Experts
Bohemia Gold MT5 is  Trend & Volatility EA trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . It combines higher-timeframe trend filtering , trend detection , volatility-based SL management , and advanced trade management to adapt market conditions. It uses style logic focused on trend strength, volatility, and capital protection. NOTE:   Based on backtests, I found better trading results with the following setup: D1/H4/H2 (Trend/ADX/ATR & trade). The SET file can be downloaded here … bohe
FREE
BTC Master Pro
Farzad Saadatinia
4.58 (12)
Experts
BTC Master Pro – Your trusted partner in disciplined Bitcoin trading. The new version is now enhanced with OpenAI artificial intelligence , delivering smarter execution and improved trade filtering in volatile crypto conditions. This professional Expert Advisor is built specifically for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5 , focusing on structured execution, controlled exposure, and intelligent risk management. Price: $499  →  Next: $699  →  Final: $999 LIVE SIGNAL HERE OpenAI-Powered Exec
Profit Only MT5
Aleksandr Bebishev
Experts
Only profit! This is a smart grid trading robot.  It works on my original algorithm!  At  medium  risks, it shows more than 100%  profit  per year.  ( Tested exclusively on real ticks and real accounts ) This robot is created to receive income more than any bank offers. It trades automatically around the clock on any currency pair!   ( I do not recommend "exotic" currency pairs ) Adjustable   risks.  Adjustable position volume. Adjustable mesh pitch. Adjustable profit level. Not tied to a time f
PFTA Honey Harvester v14
Randy Susano Bondoc
Experts
MILESTONE UNLOCKED: PFTA Honey Harvester v14 is OFFICIALLY LIVE on the MT5 Market! After relentless engineering, deep system refinement, and real-world stress validation, PFTA Honey Harvester v14 has successfully conquered the MetaTrader 5 Market Validator — one of the most aggressive automated testing environments in the industry. ️ This is NOT a simple approval. This is a full-scale survival test . The validator simulates: Extreme spread spikes Multi-symbol chaos Multi-timeframe st
LiuguanyiR8xau
Bo Wen Che
Experts
Please Read This Before Use Broker: EC Markets Server: ECMarkets-MT5-Live01 Account: 81206286 MT5 Investor Password: Liuguanyi123@ MQL5 Signal: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2386318?source=Site This EA is designed exclusively for XAU / Gold. After purchasing, please backtest it first using your own broker, your own account conditions, and your broker’s own historical data. Do not rely only on the backtests I provide, and do not rely only on results produced by other users. Different brokers ma
Nikkei225 Gap ContinuationEA
Francesc Jordi Mallol Nolden
Experts
Nikkei 225 Gap Continuation EA Automated opening-gap continuation strategy for the Nikkei 225 Nikkei 225 Gap Continuation EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for the Japanese stock index. It searches for significant opening gaps and enters only when price action confirms a possible continuation in the same direction. The strategy combines the opening gap, a configurable opening range and session VWAP confirmation. It also includes risk-based position sizing,
FREE
Velrix for MT5
Esmaeil Rasouli Mohmmad Ali
Experts
Todays PROMO! This product is avaliable at price $89 for 12 hours. Next price will be $145 Your Ultimate Companion in the Forex Market. Focused exclusively on the EURUSD trading pair, Velrix harnesses the power of H1 , the optimal timeframe, to navigate the complexities of the market. It's meticulously designed to embark on range trading, delving deep into the intricacies of market movements and patterns. Velrix strategy: although we can't share exact details, here is the basics: Velrix lever
Smart Safe Gold Grid Cents
Astik Jaura
Experts
MINIMUM DEPOSIT ONLY USC ACCOUNT: 150,000 USC All EAs running on live accounts. Investor Id password is in telegram group. Accounts with a balance below 150,000 USC are considered HIGH RISK. The recommended deposit does not eliminate trading risk. Use conservative settings and test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before live trading. Smart Safe Gold Grid Cents Smart Safe Gold Grid Cents is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for trading GOLD/XAUUSD on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It
Fx Filter Ai
J Gomat
Experts
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price. Fx Filter Ai is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading currency pair EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD . Deposit $1000 in this robot and give profit up to $75,000 In 6Month. The operation is based on opening orders using the F orce Index and Moving Average indicator. This robot can perform well in the EURUSD. Use default setting value on this robot. Better Timeframe 1M, 5M, 15M, 30M. find the det
Smart Grid Navigator
Anastasia Danilova
Experts
Adaptive Grid Trading System Smart Grid Navigator is a professional trading expert advisor that uses a multi-level grid strategy with an intelligent entry filtering system. The program automatically manages positions based on technical indicator analysis and market conditions. The advisor comes with optimized settings and is ready to use immediately after installation. You can launch it on a chart and start testing. All parameters have safe default values and can be adapted to your trading style
Atlas Pro EA
Aref Barakat
Experts
ATLAS PRO is a dual-basket grid EA for MetaTrader 5 that runs independent BUY and SELL ladders, each with its own money profit target, hard risk cap, and built-in economic-calendar news filter. It uses a controlled additive lot ladder (0.01, 0.02, 0.03…) — not an aggressive martingale — and is fully account-aware, auto-switching between hedging and netting so it never sends conflicting orders. Free demo included — backtest it on your own broker's history before going live. How it works Opens
FREE
Webniam S2
Sabir Shah
Experts
Webniam S2 v3.0  XAUUSD (Gold)  – High-Performance Expert Advisor Webniam S2 v3.0 is a high-performance Expert Advisor designed specifically for Forex trading, optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) . It features smart equity management , advanced profit protection , and automated rebuy/resell logic to maximize results while minimizing risk. Key Features Advanced Equity Lock System – adjustable profit thresholds Smart Rebuy/Resell Logic – optimized for handling drawdowns Group Profit-Based Closu
Helios Alpha Funder
Carlos Baena Martinez
Experts
Helios Alpha - The Quantitative Protocol for Funder Passing. Description: Helios Alpha is a premium quantitative trading algorithm engineered for managing funded capital and passing Proprietary Firm evaluations. It specializes exclusively in XAUUSD (Gold) , utilizing a strict institutional methodology based on price action mechanics and institutional liquidity principles. The Strategy: Helios Alpha is designed to identify and capitalize on specific high-probability structural sweeps during the m
AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper
Adrian-marius Ambrosa
Experts
SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: $30 (1-Month Rent) Limited time offer to build our community and gather feedback! AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper A high-precision M5 algorithm for XAUUSD (Gold) , engineered to trade exclusively at Institutional Liquidity Levels ($5/$10 psychological marks). PERFORMANCE DATA (BUY ONLY) • Win Rate: 87.09%. • Safe Growth: +$4,113 profit on $10k (13.75% Max Drawdown). • Extreme Stress Test: Successfully generated +$22,997 in a 5-year stress test (2020-2026), proving
Nike
Muhammad Farooq Ahmed
Experts
# NIKE: The Universal Quantum SMC Intelligence NIKE is not just an Expert Advisor; it is a complete institutional command center. Designed for professional traders, it masters the complexities of Forex, Metals (Gold/Silver), and Synthetic Indices using a unified "Quantum Brain" logic. It transforms raw market data into high-probability trading decisions by combining Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with advanced mathematical bar prediction. ### THE NIKE TRIPLE-THREAT ADVANTAGE - 1. UNIVERSAL ASSET
Wolf EA MT5
Satria Adhi Monandar
Experts
Wolf-EA is an automated forex robot work using a combination of martingale and hedging. Because of this method, this EA has a very high ROI (Return of investment) with relatively good stability. According to the developers, this automated trading system is able to perform miracles. Many Traders scare away from Martingale, as this principle is perceived as the basis of the trading system. But if you play smart, it can be very profitable. Please test in a demo account first for at least a week. Al
AurumEdgePro
Francis Giguere
Experts
AurumEdge Pro — 8-Strategy Gold Intelligence System for XAUUSD AurumEdge Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) that combines 8 independent breakout strategies into a single intelligent system. Each strategy targets a different market condition — daily S/R levels, session openings, pivot points, multi-timeframe trend confluences — targeting different market structures across sessions. Backtest Results (Strategy Tester) — 01/01/2026 to 24/02/2026 (55 Days) Win Rate: 89.5% on 1,
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.71 (34)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
BaiBaoXiang Gold Grid Basket Trader
Shing Tin Man
Experts
BaiBaoXiang  Gold Grid Basket Trader   is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for trading   XAUUSD (Gold)   on MT5. It combines a multi-layer martingale grid system with basket management to capture profits across volatile market conditions — particularly effective during the London and New York sessions. How It Works The EA opens an initial position in the detected direction. If the market moves against the position, it adds layers at fixed intervals (grid steps), building a basket of tr
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  is a unique expert advisor that can trade the  Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT5   signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Rela
Pepperstone HFT Gold
You Liang Tham
Experts
Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
BlackVault AI EA
Anton Vizzhachii
5 (1)
Experts
BLACKVAULT EA — Automated Gold Trading System XAUUSD M5 | Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 BlackVault is not another grid system or martingale dressed up in a nice wrapper. It is a structured trading system for gold, built on a principle we place above raw performance: risk control comes before performance. Inside the EA is logic built around Opening Range Breakout (ORB) patterns, adaptive ATR and spread filtering , and a dynamic risk module that evaluates market conditions before each entry, not
Hatori Flying Nimbus
Ike Ananda Fata
Experts
Hatori Flying Nimbus is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built around the classic Ichimoku Kinko Hyo methodology. It identifies trend direction using Price vs. Cloud , confirms momentum with Tenkan/Kijun alignment , validates bias with Future Cloud Color , and strengthens signal quality with Chikou confirmation . To support real trading and marketplace validation, it also includes automatic risk-based lot sizing , margin protection, and a clean on-chart dashboard panel with a Close All
Cyclone Intraday
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on M5 timeframe Uses H1 timeframe to analyze global market context Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 Trading style: Intraday
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
4.87 (68)
Experts
EA New Player is a next-generation trading advisor. It doesn't just trade—it changes the rules of the game. Attention!! Detailed information and setup instructions are available here - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764022 EA settings are available for free here - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766840 EA New Player is an innovative portfolio advisor for MT5, built on seven proven technical analysis strategies. It doesn't use artificial intelligence, but outperforms many neural network
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.56 (9)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.28 (47)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (36)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (105)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.42 (149)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (10)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.3 (27)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.11 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (4)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.64 (14)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.4 (30)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (506)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.58 (73)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.82 (45)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Summer sale - 399 USD only instead of 499 USD until end of August. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signa
More from author
NebulaTrade Genesis MT4
Nick Schueder
Experts
IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. NebulaTrade Genesis MT4 is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for precise US30 trading during New York market hours.   Designed for both   Prop Firm Challenges and Personal Accounts , it executes   1-4 high-quality trades per day , ensuring   low drawdowns and strategic risk management . Unlike many EAs that rely on   Martingale, Grid, or Hedging , NebulaTrade Gen
Filter:
Mike
39
Mike 2025.03.11 21:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nick Schueder
376
Reply from developer Nick Schueder 2025.03.11 21:15
Man, I really appreciate this review – you nailed exactly why I built NebulaTrade Genesis. Too many EAs out there are either hype or straight-up account killers. I wanted something real – no Martingale, no grid, just smart trading with solid risk management. Seeing you pass multiple challenges and confidently grow your personal account is exactly what this EA was designed for! 🚀💯 Glad you're part of the community – keep crushing it, and let’s keep stacking those wins!
Reply to review