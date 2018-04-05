Reverse Scalping

Hello, I will explain a bit about this EA. This EA uses the Hedging Scalping system. Initially, the EA will open Buy and Sell orders for hedging. And when the buy signal occurs, the Sell order will be closed so that the buy order can make a profit. and open the Sell Hedging order as before

For this EA's Input, I made it a Calculate Lot to allow the Balance to grow exponentially.
As for the other values is about Graph strength where you can optimize the appropriate values


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ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.96 (46)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
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Lot Rebate Grid Hedging MT4
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Hello, I would like to give an example of this EA. From the picture you can see that the EA can spin around 3,500 lots, when taking into account the rebate, you will get about 35,000$ and a little bit of profit during execution. The EA has actually been run as shown in the picture. **You can optimize to get the best value before actually running it.  Thankyou  Excuseme .I'm sorry that I'm not good at English. Therefore, communication may be somewhat wrong. MT5 version  :   https://www.mql5.co
Superspeed News Volume unlimited Lot
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Hi, let me explain about this EA. This EA is used to trade news with very high news strength. I have attached a brief video of how the EA works. This EA will start opening orders by Enter the time for the EA to start and can choose the first order for the EA to open the order, then the EA will calculate the lot and open the order, this EA is used to calculate the total distance from the ATR indicator. such as Stoploss, Trailingstop, etc. * This EA is compared to playing the lottery in principle
BS Smart Hedge Trailing EA MT4
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Please contact me directly, as these inputs are configured specifically for FXdreema setup only. Professional Gold Scalping EA: Focused on Survival & Consistent Profits   Features Hedge + Smart Trailing for advanced risk management. | Low Drawdown System   Gold Scalping EA   XAUUSD EA   Hedge EA   Trailing Stop EA   Low Drawdown EA   Smart Trailing EA Live demonstration available upon request. I can set up the EA on a demo account so you can monitor
Gold Trading Scalping MT5
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Expert Advisor can profit from 500$ to 100,000 within 10 months (depending on market conditions). How the EA works (-) EA will automatically scan for support and resistance levels formed by price action. - When found, will issue an order by setting TP and SL for you. - no matingle - not double the wood - Use the method of calculating lots as % risk of funds in the portfolio. - TF suitable for running EA is M15 - Able to run against news (When the graph is not technically correct there will be no
Lot Rebate Grid Hedging
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Hello, I would like to give an example of this EA. From the picture you can see that the EA can spin around 3,500 lots, when taking into account the rebate, you will get about 35,000$ and a little bit of profit during execution. The EA has actually been run as shown in the picture. **You can optimize to get the best value before actually running it.  Thankyou   Excuseme .I'm sorry that I'm not good at English. Therefore, communication may be somewhat wrong. Facebook page :  facebook.com/ Gold
Super Highspeed volume
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Hello, I would like to tell you a little bit about EA. Before the EA opens an order, it measures the volume strength. If the volume is set, the EA will open the 1st order and can increase the open order by using MaxOrder function, will make your profit grow enormously. However It depends on the number of Maxlots that the broker can open as well. You can optimize to get the best settings for this EA. I may be miscommunicating some things. Because I don't speak English very well. I'm sorry . Thank
Scalping Calculate Drawdawn
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Hello, let me briefly explain how an EA works. This EA will open the first order when - RSI > 70 will open a sell order. - RS < 30 will open a buy order. (Can be adjusted) Open the second set of commands when calculating from Drawdown Lot calculation can be adjusted from (Lot_ Buffer DD). The formula is Drawdown X Balance / Lot_ Buffer DD. Second order onwards It uses a Dynamic Grid for issuing lots based on indicators that are sensitive to the fluctuations of the chart. Therefore, you should c
Hedging Dynamic Grid Three Close system
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Hello, let me explain a bit about this EA. Because I traded hedging and lost the trending chart. So I wrote it so that Grid can calculate from the indicator. can be flexible when the chart is trending And I also added with 3 order closing systems that are suitable for different situations. You can optimize to get the best value. Thank you for your interest in my EA.
Spin Lot Hedge
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Hello, I would like to explain the basics of using this Spin Lot Hedge EA.   - EA can examine funds. (Depends on risk adjustment and news avoidance) - EA can spin lots. (Depends on risk adjustment and news avoidance) -IB OR copy trade - Initially, the EA will open 1 order each of BUY and SELL. After that, the EA will calculate the Grid distance from the indicator. and open orders according to the calculated distance - Order closing system And the wood clearing system will have a total of 4 s
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
Scalping HFT
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
******first of all I would like to inform you that if you want to test the EA, please set it up as per the picture below. I need to change the input value due to website requirements. Hello, I have created a robot regarding fund exams. You can OPtimize to get the value that suits you. This EA I extracted from a fund examination on the internet. working system EA will open pending Buy and Sell 1 stick each and when there is profit there will be Trailling stop to maintain profit. When the order is
Lot Master Rebate Scalper MT5
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Lot Master Rebate Scalper MT5 Designed for high-volume lot generation (Lot Flipping/Rebate Farming). EA Features & Strategy No Grid Strategy: The EA opens orders at specific time intervals (e.g., every 1 minute or 5 minutes). It is specifically designed to generate high trading volume. For example, if set to 1-minute intervals, the EA will open approximately 1,440 orders per day. You can increase the lot size via the Lot_Fix input setting. RSI Entry Logic: The EA uses the RSI Indicator to determ
BS Smart Hedge Trailing EA
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Please contact me directly, as these inputs are configured specifically for FXdreema setup only. Professional Gold Scalping EA: Focused on Survival & Consistent Profits Features Hedge + Smart Trailing for advanced risk management. | Low Drawdown System Gold Scalping EA XAUUSD EA Hedge EA Trailing Stop EA Low Drawdown EA Smart Trailing EA Live demonstration available upon request. I can set up the EA on a demo account so you can monitor its performan
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