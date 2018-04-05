Reverse Scalping
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Hello, I will explain a bit about this EA. This EA uses the Hedging Scalping system. Initially, the EA will open Buy and Sell orders for hedging. And when the buy signal occurs, the Sell order will be closed so that the buy order can make a profit. and open the Sell Hedging order as before
For this EA's Input, I made it a Calculate Lot to allow the Balance to grow exponentially.
As for the other values is about Graph strength where you can optimize the appropriate values