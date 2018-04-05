Skyway breakout scalping

skyway traders provides copy tradding , algo service and course


this algo is based on breakout strategy with trailing stoploss which is best feature of this algo


you can use on eurusd with default setting and you may change the 400tp points


and set 10% risk of per trade


msg me for discound or get more details about algo 

telegram id- @pb150817




A breakout represents a price movement after a period of consolidation, often characterized by increasing volume and volatility. Basically, traders look for a breakout after a period of consolidation in order to: BUY, if the price broke a resistance level. SELL, if the breakout occurs below a support level.


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LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.43 (47)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them.     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly what makes it so exci
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