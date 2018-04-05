Skyway breakout scalping

skyway traders provides copy tradding , algo service and course





this algo is based on breakout strategy with trailing stoploss which is best feature of this algo





you can use on eurusd with default setting and you may change the 400tp points





and set 10% risk of per trade





msg me for discound or get more details about algo

telegram id- @pb150817













A breakout represents a price movement after a period of consolidation, often characterized by increasing volume and volatility. Basically, traders look for a breakout after a period of consolidation in order to: BUY, if the price broke a resistance level. SELL, if the breakout occurs below a support level.



