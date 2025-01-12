GerFX Crypto Maniac MT5

Please be aware of the risks involved using an automated trading strategy:

  1. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also make losses). 
  2. The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are optimized to find the best parameters but therefore do not give a realistic prediction of future profitability.
  3. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but execution of the SL depends on your broker, so losses can be larger if there is slippage.

LAUNCH PROMO:

  • Only a few copies left at current price!
  • Final price: $1000


Strategy

GerFX Crypto Maniac tries to capture larger trends by trading a range breakout after consolidation.

It only opens one position at a time per direction, except if you use multiple settings at the same time. 

No grid, no martingale or any other dangerous type of risk management. Each trade has a SL and TP.


Positions can be held for many days depending on the market movements. 

  • Symbol: BTCUSD

  • Timeframe: M5 (Only one chart!)

  • Live trading: Live Signal or check myfxbook for a live record since 12/2023 (write me if you need a link)


There are 6 different auto settings, which can be used at the same timeIt can trade multiple sets from one chart.


Current recommended settings are the default settings.  Additionally, we recommend to use a hedging account type (usually the default type at the most brokers).


For backtests: manualGMToffsetWinter and manualGMToffsetSummer have to be set to the values that the backtests data uses. Most brokers use GMT+2 during US winter time and GMT+3 during US summer time. 


Please read the blog post for instructions on how to set up the EA and to download backtests: Guide


Why Crypto Maniac

Crypto Maniac relies on proven quantitative methods and real-world results, rather than making unrealistic promises or leveraging trendy buzzwords like AI and Machine Learning.

Instead of manipulated backtests showing perfect profit curves, we demonstrate realistic trading outcomes. As a medium-term trading system, the EA doesn't execute trades daily but patiently waits for the right opportunities.

This system is designed for traders who value solid, sustainable development. Like any real trading system, it experiences periods of losses and drawdowns - this is completely normal and expected.



Who we are

We are a small team of EA developers from Germany who focus on solid data analysis and practical trading strategies.
Over the past 15 years, we've worked steadily to build reliable trading solutions.

We build forexbenchmark.com, one of the most advanced forex broker spread comparison tool and operate strategies such as the Darwin “BAX” on Darwinex, which currently manages $1.8 million in client money and has a consistent performance of over 7 1/2 years.



EA Settings

  • riskType - Either "fixed" meaning constant lot size, or "percentage", where the lot size will be calculated based on a percentage loss per trade. Please keep in mind that the actual loss depends on whether your broker executes with slippage. If your broker requires a certain minimum lot size, the actual loss could be different, too.
  • fixedContracts - Fixed lot size to be used if riskType=fixed.
  • percentageRisk - Percentage risk per trade if riskType=percentage. IMPORTANT: When using the default 6 sets, it can open 6 orders in both directions each with the given risk.
  • oderComment - Here you can specify a custom comment to be used for the orders.
  • addMagicToComment - If true, it will add the magic number to the comment. 
  • useMinimumSizeIfBelow - If true, it will use the minimum size allowed by the broker in case the lot size is lower than the minimum, which can happen on small account balances using percentage risk. 
  • baseMagicNumber - The EA will use this magic number and add the value for each set. E.g. if you set this value to 500, it will use magic number 504 for set 4. 
  • activeSets - There are 6 settings available. We recommend running all at the same time. If you switch off sets by removing them from the list, e.g. inserting 235 will use sets 2, 3 and 5.
  • autoGMT - If true, it will try to determine the GMT offset automatically. If this case, you have to allow web requests to: 
    http://fxdata.cc
    http://backup.fxdata.cc 
    (Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors -> Allow WebRequests for listed URL)
  • manualGMToffsetWinter - If autoGMT=false (and during backtests), it will use this value during US winter time.
  • manualGMToffsetSummer - If autoGMT=false  (and during backtests) , it will use this value during US summer time.


gregor_h
1353
gregor_h 2025.01.20 16:19 
 

The Crypto EA seems to have a good base model with strict rules and a calculable risk. My results are similar to the seller's. The communication with the seller is also good. I will update this review in case the EA had just a lucky start and will perform poorly.

Arjan Hazewinkel
1319
Arjan Hazewinkel 2025.04.16 10:23 
 

So far the ea is performing really bad. Lost alot of money. I can see this strategy work but i guess it needs modifications for the current market? Will update IF the results change....

eedd2025
44
eedd2025 2025.02.15 11:11 
 

In fact, the experiment was conducted for a week He made 33 deals, and unfortunately all of them were losing, with a low risk rate The strategy followed is quite good But the bad thing is that there is no profit making The developer says that the take profit should be 4 times the stop loss It is a somewhat difficult thing. If the price of Bitcoin fluctuates Sales transactions may take place and then the price falls, but the advisor does not sell because the profit is not what the developer specified Then suddenly the price rises and the stop loss is activated If the developer makes some modifications to the profit-making system, I think the advisor will be good and achieve good performance

Exler Consulting GmbH
5675
Reply from developer Paul Exler 2025.02.17 08:21
Hello eedd2025,
thank you for your review. Most of the following information has already been communicated in private messages, but I would like to add some context here for other buyers: 1.) You set up and ran the EA for 5 days before writing the review. A breakout strategy like Crypto Maniac need strong moves on the Bitcoin that don't happen every day, week or even every month. It is typical for breakout strategies to wait for a strong move. During sideways moves you will usually see more losing trades. This is just part of the strategy and there is nothing wrong here. 2) As mentioned earlier in our private messages, the average profit can be 5 times or even 10 times a losing trade. During your 5-day test, you mentioned that you have already closed trades that went into profit on your own. I recommend that you let the strategy work for several months without interruption and not judge it after a few trades. Any real trading system will have phases of profits and losses. That is part of trading.
3) You wrote that 33 trades were lost. This is not true. Based on the two signals we run, there were 7 winning trades and 18 losing trades in those 5 days. But you stated in the private messages that you closed trades yourself, so I'm not sure how your performance look like. As also mentioned in the private messages, the optimized backtests have already shown cases with over 40 consecutive losses and it's still very profitable in the long run. 4) To put things in relation, our low-risk signal has been trading profitably since 12/2023, with a (as of today) monthly gain of 1.28% and a max dd of 3.16%. The current drawdown of the signal is 1.27%. So things are all within the expected parameters
Jim
1472
Jim 2025.01.22 10:54 
 

Over-optimised

gregor_h
1353
gregor_h 2025.01.20 16:19 
 

The Crypto EA seems to have a good base model with strict rules and a calculable risk. My results are similar to the seller's. The communication with the seller is also good. I will update this review in case the EA had just a lucky start and will perform poorly.

Reply to review