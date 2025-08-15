GoldWay EA

GoldWay EA is a trending Expert Advisor for various instruments. The EA does not use either martingale or grid. It has an automatic increase in lot size, the size of which can be adjusted in the EA settings.

By default, three orders are opened at once with different take profits. When the first take profit is reached, the remaining open positions are transferred to breakeven, when the second take profit is reached, the remaining third order is transferred to the first take profit. That ensures safe trading. By default, a floating, flexible stop loss is set, which also ensures safe trading. Users can change the stop-loss settings to set for a specific distance in pips or for a certain number of candles. You can also change the number of simultaneously opening orders from one to three and the take profit distance for each of them. But all the set parameters are selected for safe trading. Users can also change the size of opened orders.

Expert Advisor with individual settings for various instruments. The main settings are made for Gold (XAUUSD) on the H4 timeframe. Bitcoin (BTCUSD) and other instruments are supported with personalized parameters. Automatic risk adjustment based on the specific characteristics of each asset.

For trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the H4 timeframe, it is recommended to use the default settings. The recommended minimum deposit is 200 USD.

The Expert Advisor doesn't open trades often, but with the default settings, all trades are high-quality.

To speed up Expert Advisor testing in the strategy tester, it is recommended to disable the info panel display by setting the "Show Info Panel" parameter to false in the EA settings.

EA works only with hedging accounts.

📌During testing, brokers with three digits after the decimal point in quotes (e.g., Exness) show that a 5% risk is approximately equivalent to a 25% risk with brokers using two digits (e.g., ICMarkets). This is due to differences in pip value and margin calculation. To achieve comparable results, it is recommended to adjust the risk parameter in the EA settings.


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TB5 Channel  is a multi- timeframe channel indicator. It generates input points on different timeframes. There are 2 methods for constructing an indicator. The first method  is to install the indicator on the current timeframe. In this case you will have a channel on that timeframe that you have at MT5. The second method to install an indicator is to multiply it by the timeframe index. The point of the second method is to construct a higher timeframe channel on the current chart. For example, i
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ADR Pro — Auto Adaptive Daily Range & Volatility Indicator (ATR + ADR + Alerts) Auto Adaptation. All Markets. No Guesswork . Enhance your trading decisions with precise ADR levels — for Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Indices, Metals, Energy, Commodities, and ETFs. Easy Setup Professional Features Lifetime Free Updates ADR Pro is your personal "volatility compass" that shows the real daily range boundaries for any asset. Forget manual calculations and constant parameter adjustments — the indicator
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