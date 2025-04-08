Slow Rocket Mt5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
<<<<<<<<<<<-------------------- Special discount ( 85 USD) , special for 10 buyers -------->>>>>>>>>>>>>
Slow Rocket expert is built for the EURUSD currency pair.
The expert uses StopLoss, TakeProfit and a trailing stop that secures protect in a trending market.
Slow Rocket has been tested for 20 years in Strategy Tester .
The EA suggested time frames are: D1
Settings
- mrisk : 15
- Orders to open: 95
- Stop loss: 2000
The Slow Rocket expert also uses 1:100 leverage
Setting Description:
=> mrisk is the volume percentage of balance that is used to open the trades
=> Orders to Open is the maximum number of orders that have to be opened by the EA if the maximum value is reached not new order will be opened by EA.
=> Stop Loss is the number of points that is used as stop loss when the order opens