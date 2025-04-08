Slow Rocket Mt5

<<<<<<<<<<<--------------------   Special discount ( 85 USD) , special for 10 buyers   -------->>>>>>>>>>>>>

Slow Rocket  expert is  built for the  EURUSD currency pair.

The expert uses  StopLoss TakeProfit and a trailing stop that secures protect in a trending market. 

Slow Rocket has been tested for 20   years in Strategy Tester .

 The EA suggested time frames are:  D1


Settings

  • mrisk : 15
  • Orders to open: 95
  • Stop loss: 2000

The Slow Rocket expert also uses 1:100 leverage


Setting Description:

=> mrisk is the volume percentage of balance that is used to open the trades

=> Orders to Open is the maximum number of orders that have to be opened by the EA if the maximum value is reached not new order will be opened by EA.

=> Stop Loss is the number of points that is used as stop loss when the order opens




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Rising Sun
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This expert works on below strategy  Strategy : Breakout consolidation and scalping for more than one order It opens up to 16 orders and multiply lot every 4 orders  if you allow it Expert Setting: Recommended Time Frame:  15 Minutes Chart Recommended Currency: EURUSD - Default Setting is for EURUSD  Range Time: Defining breakout range by pips  Lots: Defining starting lot Stop Loss: Defining stop loss by pips Take profit: Defining take profit by pips Break Even: auto calculate sum of all orders
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Trading is based on corrective movements of the trend, positions are opened based on the strength of the trend and trading volumes. Series of positions have a common take profit, with basis of statistics on correctional movements of a given trading instrument. Expert Setting: Recommended Time Frame:  15M, 30M, 1H and 4H Chart Recommended Currency:  EURUSD  Recommended Lot: 0.1 or less for 10000 USD Lots:  Defining starting lot Stop Loss:  Defining stop loss by pips  Take profit:  Defining tak
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<<<<<<<<<<<--------------------   Special discount ( 85 USD) , special for 10 buyers   -------->>>>>>>>>>>>> This robot is the real deal and the result of our expertise and hard working team Intended for long run trading style  ===================================================================== Trading is based on corrective movements of the trend, positions are opened based on the strength of the trend and trading volumes. Series of positions have a common take profit, with basis of statisti
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