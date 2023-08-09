Buffalo Trader BOT

The Buffalo Trader BOT is the most complete QUANT solution on the market. With it you'll be able to create any strategy you want, and better, without tying yourself to specialist models that only perform specific tasks. With Buffalo, you will have a true ally for your operations, as you will have the freedom to define, test and train the best Quantitative Trading models using a single and powerful tool.

See what you can do with your Buffalo Robot

BASIC DEFINITIONS OF STRATEGY
  • Define names for the strategy;
  • Define Magic Number to be able to run multiple strategies using the same assets;
  • Configure dynamic assets, so that the Robot changes assets on the chart if it is attached to the wrong chart;
  • Sending Signal Warning Emails;
BASIC TRADE PARAMETERS
  • Purchase or Sale;
  • Spread Allowed;
  • Volume;
  • Take profit and stop loss in Points;
  • Take profit and stop loss in Financials;
  • Take profit and stop loss in Technical or Dynamically Calculated;
DEFINITION OF GOALS AND MANAGEMENT OF FINANCIAL RISKS
  • Profit or loss target per Day;
  • Profit or loss target per week;
  • Profit or loss target per Month;
  • Profit or loss target per Year;
TENDENCIES
  • Moving average and moving average slope;
  • VWAP;
  • Trend based on the opening price of the day, week or month;

TRADING EVENTS

  • Breakthrough of the high or low of the current day;
  • Breakthrough of the previous day's high or low;
  • Breakout of the high or low of the previous candlestick;
  • VWAP crossing;
  • 3 Candles, which can be configured as 3 green, 3 red, 2 red and 1 green;
  • Candle Formation per Second;
  • Opening price crossover;
  • Crossover of moving averages;
  • RENKO, allowing to send signals through any Renko pattern;
  • Maximum or minimum breakage of Cycles. Example: Breaking of the maximum of the last 51 candles;
  • Sudden increase in volume;
  • Quantum event. Occurs when a percentage of candles are green or red, which may indicate a strong trend or reversal;
  • Time signal, to open order at some specific time;
TECHNICAL INDICATORS;
  • Previous day GREEN OR RED;
  • Market opening gap up or down;
  • Support or Resistance;
  • RSI;
  • Stoch;
  • ATR;
  • Bull Power;
  • Bear Power;
  • Price Projection for future formation. Example: Triangle or pennant;
TRADE ZONES;
  • Configuration of price zones where the EA may or may not operate;
EVENT SCHEDULE
In this session, the strategist will define the sequence of events that he will use to operate. Example: If there is a breakout of the previous candlestick followed by a moving medical crossover, open a buy trade;


Example:

  • Event 01: Breakout of the previous candle high;
  • Event 02: Moving average crossover;
SCHEDULE MANAGEMENT
In this session, the strategist will be able to define operating hours, closing orders at the end of the day, days of the week on which he will operate, etc...
ADDITIONAL SETTINGS
  • Trade log: Have a true photograph of the moment a trade is executed, being able to generate future analyzes of indicators, prices, etc...
  • Screen Log: Turning on or off information that will appear on the screen;
  • In both logs above you will have the option to turn off to speed up your backtests;
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Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.5 (124)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conn
Sentinel MT5
Luca Barone
4.95 (38)
Experts
Sentinel MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor designed with a strong focus on risk control, capital preservation, and stable execution. The EA operates with discipline and consistency, avoiding aggressive exposure and adapting its behavior during unfavorable market conditions . Sentinel MT5 prioritizes account stability over high-frequency or high-risk trading and does not force entries when market conditions are not suitable. It features automated position management, built-in margin and drawdown
Price Action Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.86 (7)
Experts
Price Action Robot is a professional trading system built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market conditio
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.32 (53)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
Experts
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
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