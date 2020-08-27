Profit Only MT5

Only profit!

This is a smart grid trading robot. It works on my original algorithm! At medium risks, it shows more than 100% profit per year. ( Tested exclusively on real ticks and real accounts )

This robot is created to receive income more than any bank offers.

It trades automatically around the clock on any currency pair! ( I do not recommend "exotic" currency pairs )

Adjustable risks. Adjustable position volume. Adjustable mesh pitch. Adjustable profit level.

Not tied to a time frame. Not use indicators. Without Martingale.

It can trade both low and medium risk and aggressively. ( It all depends on the settings and on your greed ... )

The robot uses Take Profit, because the Trailing Stop does not always give the expected profit.





Use only hedging accounts !!! If you want to trade on several pairs at once, use different accounts!





SETTINGS

magic number - unique robot number

start trade on Monday - ( HHMM format, for example: 0005 )

stop trade on Friday - ( HHMM format, for example: 2359 )

step volume - position volume step ( 0.01 by default )

broker's commission - broker's commission for the position volume step



days for analytics - the number of days for analysis ( needed to calculate the average value of 1 hour bar )

trade buy (0/1 on / off) - opening new positions BUY

trade sell (0/1 on/off) - opening new positions SELL

only close (0/1 on/off) - only closing positions

number of positions - maximum number of open positions

MARGIN LEVEL - setting margin levels ( for each margin level, the corresponding settings for progress, grid step, profit will be used )

PROGRESS LEVEL - setting the level of change in the volume of positions ( in the deposit currency )



STEP LEVEL - setting grid step levels ( as a percentage of the average bar )

PROFIT LEVEL - setting profit levels ( as a percentage of the average bar )

