Aetheris Quantum

Aetheris Quantum — AI-Powered Trading Solution

Aetheris Quantum is a powerful trading bot designed to analyze market patterns using artificial intelligence technology. By continuously learning and adapting to changing market conditions, the bot ensures high-accuracy forecasts and effective trading even in challenging market environments.

Unlike basic trading solutions, Aetheris Quantum offers customizable settings, allowing traders to tailor it to their unique trading strategies!

Special Price: Until February 1, 2025: $499
After this date: $799

After purchase, contact our manager for detailed installation instructions.

Key Features of Aetheris Quantum:

  • AI Integration: Uses machine learning algorithms to analyze historical data, detect patterns, and predict market movements.
  • Full Automation: The bot operates autonomously, making decisions on trade entries and exits without human intervention.
  • Market Adaptation: Automatically adjusts its strategy based on current market conditions to minimize risks.
  • Accurate Signals: Advanced algorithms filter false signals, increasing trading accuracy.
  • Risk Management: A flexible capital management system with adjustable risk levels, lot sizes, and protective orders.

Trading Strategy Overview:

Aetheris Quantum targets short-term market movements. Its strategy is based on detecting profitable trading signals using AI-powered forecasting models. The bot opens positions when promising opportunities arise and adjusts its strategy based on real-time data.

Technical Details and Parameters:

  • Risk and Capital Management: Risk management settings allow traders to adjust lot sizes and risk percentages per trade.
  • Take Profit and Stop Loss: Adjustable capital protection levels using dynamic and fixed values.
  • Trading Assets: Major currency pairs, indices, and commodities.
  • Timeframes: Recommended timeframes range from M5 to H1 for short-term trading.

Usage Recommendations:

  • VPS Server: To ensure uninterrupted performance, it is recommended to install the bot on a VPS server with 24/7 availability.
  • Testing and Adaptation: Test the bot on a demo account before real trading to ensure correct functionality.
  • Optimization: Fine-tune parameters to adapt to current market conditions.

Technical Requirements:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 version 5.0 or higher.
  • Minimum Deposit: From $200, recommended for traders with various capital levels.
  • Operating Hours: 24/5 trading during active market sessions.

Support and Updates:

Aetheris Quantum is regularly updated to align with the latest market trends. The development team provides technical support and consulting for parameter adjustments.

Disclaimer: As with any trading tool, Aetheris Quantum is subject to market risks. Traders are advised to test the strategy on a demo account before live trading and to apply effective capital management techniques.


Recommended products
Velvet Ace EA
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Attention! Contact me right after purchase to receive detailed instructions and guidance! Velvet Ace EA — intelligence that trades for you Welcome to a new level of Forex trading! Tired of constant risks and uncertainty? With Velvet Ace EA MT5 , say goodbye to stress and unpredictable outcomes. This innovative automated trading system paves the way to stable profits, turning your investment into a reliable source of income! Simply launch the Expert Advisor on the NZDCAD chart , and
AutoSLTP for Scalpers
Aaron Nii Amartey Donkor
Experts
SL$TPauto Expert Advisor SL$TPauto automatically manages Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for all trades on a specific symbol. This Expert Advisor scans whatever chart it's placed on and works based on that chart's symbol, functioning independently across multiple charts simultaneously. Key Features: Automatically places Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for all open trades on the current chart symbol Applies the same Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) settings to any new trades as
Workstation Assistant
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Forex Workstation   is a powerful and efficient Forex trading bot designed to use patterns, price hold levels, volatility analysis and market scaling. This bot offers unique capabilities for automated trading and optimization of strategies on various currency pairs. Let's look at the main functions and settings of Forex Workstation: Main functions: • Multicurrency: Forex Workstation supports a wide range of currency pairs, which allows you to diversify your portfolio and distribute risks. • Usin
Financial Control
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The Financial Control expert system traverses the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. The bot works on both Netting and Hedging account types. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs, with a low spread and use VPS. Financial Control is high frequency trading. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. If there is a commission on the account, it mu
NeuroForex
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
Tool for trade with deep neural networks which trains itsef with machine learning , up to 1512 weigthed measures by each symbol, as long the market goes on. It trades in various forex symbols and timeframes , it could be configured for the actual graph too, giving false to all symbols and/or timeframes. It could be configured for dinstintc pairs and you can have diferent neural networks and diferent set of pairs in diferent charts. You can decide which symbols, timeframes, and how risky will be
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
Experts
Introducing SchermanActionPro: The New Automated Trading Bot from Automatictrading Automatictrading is proud to present SchermanActionPro! Featured Features:  • Configurable Indicators: Adjust the averages and the number of candles according to Ivan's recommendations.  • Operational Flexibility: Choose between purchases and sales.  • Profit Taking: Fixed options, based on ATR or contrary signal.  • Loss Stop: Configurable fixed, according to ATR or by contrary signal.  • Lot Types: Fixed lot se
Genostype
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
Genotype : Your reliable guide in the world of Forex Genotype is an advanced Forex trading bot specifically designed for traders seeking efficient and automated trading. This innovative tool offers a wide range of features and capabilities to enable traders to effectively manage their trades and strategies. Special offer for early adopters: price reduced, but will be increased in the future. Tools for work: EURUSD, AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, AUDSGD, AUDUSD, CADCHF, CADJPY, GBPSEK, GBPSGD
Mango MT5
Mikita Borys
Experts
The trading advisor you've been looking for!  Does not use aggressive trading methods! Each trade has a stop loss and take profit! The risk to profit ratio is on average 1 to 3. Multicurrency - I can customize personally to your requirements! HUGE functionality! *Promotional Price:  $99. The price will increase by $100 with every 5 purchases. Final price $999 This Expert Advisor was developed based on a custom indicator. The Chaikin Oscillator was taken as a basis. What is this indicator? Cha
BreakPoint Pro
Jason Smith
Experts
BreakPoint Pro – Daily High/Low Breakout EA This bot is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that trades breakouts of the current day's high and low using a clean, rules-based price action approach. The strategy focuses on capturing directional momentum once price breaches these key intraday levels—one of the most statistically reliable patterns in discretionary and algorithmic trading. A powerful Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on daily high/low breakouts using a price action-driven strat
STfusionPRO
Alejandro Bordes De Santa Ana
Experts
STFusion Pro — Advanced Multi-Strategy Trading System "The perfect fusion of strategies to maximize your trading." 1. Overview STFusion Pro  is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that integrates  8 independent technical strategies  with dynamic and sophisticated risk management. It is ideal for trading stocks, forex, cryptocurrencies, and futures. Thanks to its multi-strategy approach, it adapts behavior according to market conditions, volatility, and trend, aiming to maximize opportuni
Trend light AI
Younes Bordbar
Experts
Anyone who purchases the robot, please leave a comment so I can send you the optimal input values for each currency pair to maximize your profits in the market TIME FRIM :15min Are you looking for a way to begin trading with low risk and excellent results? Or perhaps you’re ready to take on slightly higher risks for bigger rewards? Our trading robot, designed for MetaTrader 4 and 5, is exactly what you need! Why Choose This Robot? Adjustable Risk Levels: Use the Input section to customize the r
CyNeron MT5
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.89 (19)
Experts
CyNeron: Precision Trading Meets AI Innovation Manual & set files : Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files Price : The price increases based on the number of copies sold Available copies : 5 AI-Driven Snapshot Analysis: A Market First CyNeron is the first EA on the market to integrate advanced AI into a revolutionary trading approach by capturing and processing detailed snapshots of market conditions. Utilizing cutting-edge AI-powered neural networks, it evaluates price d
RandomPulse ATR Driven Directionless Bot
Jason Smith
Experts
RandomPulse ATR Driven Directionless Bot" Expert Advisor! What Does this bot Do? The  EA is designed to execute trades based on a random entry, ensuring that your trading positions are always dynamic and engaging. Here's what it offers!     Random Trade Direction:     This EA randomly selects whether to buy or sell, ensuring that your trading strategy isn't limited by predictable patterns.     Buy or Sell:       The Bot will Randomly Choose     Customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit:     Bas
Derivonit EA
Lungile Mpofu
Experts
Derivonit EA  is fully automated Expert Advisor for trading Boom 1000 Index  offered by Deriv formerly known as Binary Dotcom. The EA uses more than seven strategies to open trades and close. It is based on CCI, STOCHASTICH, BANDS, ALLIGATOR and ENVELOPES for opening trades and then uses ATR, ADX, Accelerator Oscillator and RSI for closing trades. The EA will automatically open trades and close on Take Profit. Lot size and number of trades can be also changed depending on account balance you hav
MagicCrossOverEA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
MagicCrossOverEA – Smarter Trend Trading with Powerful Control MagicCrossOverEA is a fully automated trading system built on the time-tested 2 Moving Average crossover strategy , reimagined with modern smart features for today’s markets. Designed for traders who demand both precision and flexibility , this EA intelligently detects trend shifts, confirms entries using higher timeframe filters, and enhances accuracy with optional pullback validation. This is more than just a crossover bot— it’s a
Shooting Target MT5
Chui Yu Lui
Experts
/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
Yarukami Mnukakashi EA MT5
Aleksandr Kazmirchuk
Experts
Yarukami Mnukakashi   is an automated trading advisor designed for traders in the Forex market. Please note that the stop loss is set at $100 . I installed it for technical reasons. I trade without STOP!!! Use a set of files with a group in a telegram. MT4 version via link. Key Features: Strategy type: 24-hour trading, but I recommend avoiding the American session and setting a daily take of $30-40 per 0.01 lot. Can work in one direction or both at once independently of each other. Trading inst
Twenty 23th EA
Piet Tshobi Mahlangu
Experts
ABOUT TWENTY 23th EA This is one of the EA's in the market that trades martingale with moving averages, this ea trades using 2 moving averages and the other moving average id for the trailing user don't need to worry about setting trailing stops.This ea martingale on both side at the same time. TRADING PLAN We also have daily trading plan whereby the user will be able to set the trading plan on how much each day the trader is willing to loss or gain. once the daily target is reached ea stops wor
Imperium Pattern EA for MT5
Botond Ratonyi
Experts
USE IT ONLY WITH THE SET FILES I POSTED TO THE COMMENT SECTION.  Youtube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQN5LTd91rk&amp ;t=2s This is the biggest update in the life of the Imperium Pattern EA, it got new features and engine. ---It got the official TheNomadTrader Dynamic engine system alongisde with good risk:reward ratio ---New feature that allows traders to tell the EA after how much time(X value in minutes) the EA can close trades by dynamic exit. This feature boosts the EA perfoe
Series Control Automatic
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
I present to you the parameters and settings of the Series Control bot, which is an ultra-modern bot for working in the Forex market. This bot uses the latest money management and market analysis technologies to identify trends and make trading decisions. It also has a flexible control and protection system for each position. Currency pairs for trading: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, EURGBP, AUDJPY, EURAUD, EURCHF, AUDNZD, NZDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, EURNZ
Rapid X
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
Rapid strategy for working in the Forex market with a scalping base. The algorithm involves carrying out a trading operation in the shortest possible time. As a rule, this period of time is seconds and is only sometimes limited to several minutes. There is an opinion that scalping is for beginners. But in fact, it is wrong. In order to carry out a trading operation correctly and profitably, a trader needs to learn scalping, otherwise the result may be negative. This is why using a bot is more
The Runner Expert Adviser
Dominic Poirier
Experts
This expert is best when running on GBPUSD M30 and is designed to give consistent mid/long term revenues. It doesn't use any dangerous strategies as martingale or grid trading. All orders are protected by a stoploss and the money management feature allows to protect the account balance. This expert also includes a sophisticated time management system to target best times to trade. This EA is not a scalper and will be less affected by slippages and spreads from brokers. It will trade less than a
Big Gient MT5
Pran Gobinda Basak
Experts
This Expert Advisor Big Giant is a trend-following Expert Advisor designed for use in the currency market on the MT5 platform. It operates on the 5-minute and 15-minute timeframes, making it suitable for traders who prefer shorter-term trading strategies. The robot utilizes a combination of technical indicators and price action analysis to identify and follow strong trends in the market. It places trades in the direction of the prevailing trend, with the aim of capturing as much profit as possi
Oneiroi
Oleksandr Powchan
5 (1)
Experts
Oneiroi trades hard oversold and overbought conditions. On M15 you can achieve a very high hitrate. The system does not trade a lot because meeting the three conditions is quite hard. It will work on any pair and any broker but some are better than others. The EA will work also on small accounts but i would highly recomend to use a 100kcent account. Our Goal is to help you be way more profitable and way more stress free, so you can enjoy the things that are important to you and your family.
Honest
Miklos Kiss
Experts
Honest EA is what it's name suggest. It's a multicurrency EA which trades multiple currencies. It usually trades short periods in the direction of the trend. It uses neural networks to decide what action to take. The EA has about 55% win rate and a profit factor of around 1.4. These numbers are consistent across the last 15 years. The EA also has randomness built in. This means it will not trade the same trades if backtested multiple times. This also means that live trading result will be differ
Ilon Clustering
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ilon Clustering is an improved Ilon Classic robot, you need to read the description for the Ilon Classic bot and all statements will be true for this expert as well. This description provides general provisions and differences from the previous design. General Provisions. The main goal of the bot is to save your deposit! A deposit of $ 10,000 is recommended for the bot to work and the work will be carried out with drawdowns of no more than a few percent. When working into the future, it can gr
Nesco
Gennady Sergienko
4.17 (29)
Experts
Hi I'm   NESCO / - I am a fully automatic robot expert and independently analyze the market and make trading decisions. I have my own server for getting financial events in the world. I can work for you 24/5 without your intervention and notify you with a message on the phone If your attention is needed; My main feature is the methodology of data flow analysis, which allows me to simultaneously trade dozens of strategies. >Conditions: Minimum deposit:  100USD or the equivalent; Leverage: form
ZigZag 1
Saniyat Nabiyeva
Experts
User Guide  Trading Direction (InputDirect) Selects allowed trading directions: both, long only, or short only. Signal Level Usage (Direction) Enables or disables the use of calculated signal levels (Point A) for order placement. Max Orders per Level (MaxOpenOnLevel) Limits the number of orders that can be placed from the same price level to help control risk. Order Entry Logic (InputType) Determines the method of interpreting ZigZag signals (options 1, 2, or 3) that affect entry timing. Lo
Williams Percent Range
Jason Smith
Experts
Welcome to the Williams Percent Range EA (wpr)           It's recommended that you read through the document before you start creating a strategy.         Risk management  — Fixed and risk-based position sizing for flexible risk management.        Features:  ATR For Stop Loss And Take Profit. Position Size. Fixed Or Risk Based Risk Based. Equity, Balance Or Free Margin Stop Loss Mode. Closes trade on signal and enters new trade opposite direction. (close of candle) Limit Trading Hours
Trend Surfer for USDJPY
Takuma 髙Kyo-
Experts
Here are the results of the forward test. (MT4 ver.) USDJPY Trend Surfer is an innovative trading tool designed as a trend-following EA (Expert Advisor). This EA accurately captures the trend of USDJPY by combining multiple SMAs (Simple Moving Averages), RSI (Relative Strength Index), and StdDev (Standard Deviation). By using multiple SMAs, it analyzes trends over different periods simultaneously, and by combining indicators such as RSI and StdDev, it detects market overheating and overbought/ov
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (226)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen, the newest and a very powerful addition to the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. My specialty? GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. I am here to prove that I am the most advanced Gold trading Expert Advisor ever created. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Myfx
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (15)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Live signal 1:  CLICK Discounted   price
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (468)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details MyFxbook Verified signal : CHECK MY PROFIL
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (114)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.65 (23)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762740 My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/seller Burning Grid needs a " HEDGING " Account. No
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
5 (7)
Experts
8 copies left at 699 USD Next price 799 USD I am pleased to introduce the Expert Advisor I developed following numerous requests from users of my proprietary trading strategy and indicator, Divergence Bomber . Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link How it performs: Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -   link Test results: "Bomber M15 Channel" portfolio -  link --- Live Signal: "Bomber H1 Channel" – link Test results "Bomber H1 Channel" portfolio - link So, I created the Expert Advi
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
4.67 (15)
Experts
AlphaCore X The AlphaCore X EA is a cutting-edge trading system that masters the complexity of financial markets with a unique combination of AI-driven analyses and data-based algorithms. By integrating ChatGPT-o1 , the latest GPT-4.5 , advanced machine learning models, and a robust big data approach, AlphaCore X achieves a new level of precision, adaptability, and efficiency. This Expert Advisor impresses with its innovative strategy, seamless AI interaction, and comprehensive additional featu
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.37 (82)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
AI DeepLayer Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
5 (5)
Experts
DeepLayer Dynamics Multisymbol Neural Scalper with Quad-Strategy Adaptive Architecture DeepLayer Dynamics represents a next-generation evolution in the Dynamics series — a cutting-edge Expert Advisor built on advanced algorithmic logic and a multi-symbol operational framework. It is designed to run simultaneously across the following 10 instruments : XAUUSD, GBPUSD, US500, USDJPY, EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, XAGUSD, AUDCHF The system combines high-precision scalping with real-time responsiv
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (109)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.76 (63)
Experts
Let me introduce you to an Expert Advisor, built on the foundation of my manual trading system — Algo Pumping . I seriously upgraded this strat, loaded it with key tweaks, filters, and tech hacks, and now I’m dropping a trading bot that: Crushes the markets with the advanced Algo Pumping Swing Trading algorithm, Slaps Stop Loss orders to protect your account, Perfectly fits both "Prop Firm Trading" and "Personal Trading", Trades clean without martingale or crazy grid systems, Runs on the M15 tim
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.4 (40)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (30)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.58 (127)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.9 (10)
Experts
Aria Connector EA (7 AIs + Voting System + Audit and Auto-Optimize system with Aria API on Render! ) Public channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea Many EAs on the market claim to use artificial intelligence or "neural networks" when in reality they only run traditional logic or connect with unreliable sources. Aria Connector EA was created with a clear and transparent purpose: to directly connect your MT5 platform with OpenAI’s AI — no middlemen, no shady scripts. From its fir
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (8)
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
GbpUsd Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (134)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT5 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the   GBP/USD   currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to   identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD.  The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-E
Syna
William Brandon Autry
Experts
Introducing Syna-The Revolutionary Dual-Function AI Trading System I'm thrilled to unveil Syna, a groundbreaking leap forward in AI-powered trading technology. This release features unprecedented access to 392 AI models including 67 FREE integrated options, plus premium models like Grok 4, DeepSeek R1, OpenAI O3, Claude Opus 4, and Gemini 2.5 Pro-all combined with an intuitive interactive assistant interface featuring on-screen buttons for real-time market analysis and manual trading guidance .
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.93 (101)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (27)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
AI Neuro Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
4.71 (14)
Experts
AI Neuro Dynamics EA Adaptive Signal Architecture for XAU/USD | H1 AI Neuro Dynamics is more than just an Expert Advisor — it is a modular cognitive trading system built for precision and adaptability on the XAU/USD (Gold) pair. Designed for high-volatility environments, it fully complies with the performance and risk requirements of prop firm standards. Powered by a proprietary neuro-quantum decision architecture , the EA evaluates market structure in real time, dynamically adjusting its inter
Scalper Investor
Ihor Otkydach
4.86 (14)
Experts
3 copies left at $599 Next price $699 Hey traders, If you're looking for an EA that doesn't just fire off trades for the sake of activity, but actually follows a smart, battle-tested strategy — meet Scalper Investor EA. This is a multi-currency expert advisor already armed with a solid reversal strategy, and soon to be upgraded with a trend-following module. Ready to trade: The Reversal Strategy At launch, Scalper Investor EA comes fully loaded with a reversal system designed to catch pullbacks
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (22)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
King Sniper EA
Ivan Bebikov
3.78 (18)
Experts
Monitoring of real trading Advisor -  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2264971 My other products    -      click here Keep in mind that the results on different brokers may differ, I recommend testing on your broker before using it (you can ask me for a list of recommended brokers in the PM). Read the blog post with the description of the adviser before starting work and if you have any additional questions, write to me in the PM. A fully automatic Expert Advisor that does not require additional
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
5 (9)
Experts
Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Months of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting from the year 2000 up to today. The AI was trained on a server using the latest machine learning techniques, followed by reinforcement learning. This process took multiple weeks, but the results are truly impressive. Zenox always uses predefined
Jackal
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
Jackal Expert Advisor – Trading Strategy  live 4month After purchase, all my products will remain free for you forever. Download the settings file  Gold M1 | ECN Account: Compatible with any broker Jackal EA is based on a multi-layered and intelligent breakout strategy that combines advanced risk and profit management to adapt to market dynamics. 1. Breakout Trap Strategy Places two simultaneous pending orders in opposite directions: Buy Stop   above the current price Sell Stop   below the c
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (8)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs! This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that combines Martingale strategy with hedging and smart risk management in highly volatile mark
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.78 (45)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pairs such as XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as m
Beatrix Inventor MT5
Azil Al Azizul
3.3 (106)
Experts
Introducing my new Expert Advisor Beatrix Inventor, Beatrix Inventor EA uses the concept of following trends in conducting market analysis. Analyzing market trends with the main indicators Bollinger Band and Moving Average, when entering transactions, this EA also considers the Orderblock zone which makes the analysis more accurate. The algorithm used in developing this EA is a reliable algorithm both in entry and managing floating minus. This EA is designed to be used on the XAUUSD / GOLD pair
More from author
Nephilim A
Dmytro Tishchenko
Experts
Nephilim A — Your Reliable Ally in Financial Markets Nephilim A is a powerful trading bot designed for stable performance in financial markets. Utilizing optimized algorithms and advanced strategies to filter out false signals, Nephilim A helps traders maximize profits while minimizing risks. The bot is suitable for both beginners and professionals, and our team offers additional services to customize the bot to your specific trading needs. Key Features: Algorithmic Trading: The bot employs a co
Nephilim B
Dmytro Tishchenko
Experts
Nephilim B — Эффективный и надёжный помощник для трейдинга Nephilim B — это торговый бот, разработанный для автоматизации торговых операций и повышения эффективности на финансовых рынках. Объединяя в себе проверенные индикаторы и инновационные алгоритмы, Nephilim B предоставляет трейдерам мощные инструменты для оптимизации торговли, минимизации рисков и увеличения прибыли. Представляет собой первое поколение ботов "Nephilim". Ключевые особенности: Алгоритмическая торговля: Использует комбинацию
Generation Alpha Scalping AI
Dmytro Tishchenko
Experts
G-Alpha Scalping The Perfect Solution for Scalping Traders G-Alpha Scalping is a powerful trading bot designed to automate scalping on financial markets. By utilizing advanced trend indicators and custom algorithms, it helps traders maximize short-term profits while minimizing risks and optimizing trading processes. Unlike the more affordable version, G-Beta Scalping (which is also available through our Telegram channel), G-Alpha offers more customizable settings, allowing traders to fine-tune
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review