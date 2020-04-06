Stream Z50

Scalping trading robot.

The EA monitors the stable direction of the trend and works in its direction.

The maximally optimized code of the advisor allows you to work with minimal delays and minimal terminal load.
The Expert Advisor has been successfully tested since 2015 with basic settings.

It is recommended to use basic settings for EURUSD and GBPUSD trading instruments (with any prefixes and postfixes), timeframe 5 minutes.

Trading results will be better with low spreads and low commissions.

Settings:

  • Lot, if Risk = false - Trading lot if Risk = false;
  • Risk on / off - Enable autolot;
  • Risk Percent - Percentage of risk per trade;
  • Take Profit - Take profit;
  • Stop Loss - stop loss;
  • Trailing Stop - Trailing stop;
  • Comment to order - Comment to orders;
  • Bulls Period - Bulls indicator period;
  • Bears Period - Period of the Bears indicator;
  • Magic Number - Magic number to distinguish your orders;
  • Slippage - Slippage.
