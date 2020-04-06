Stream Z50

Scalping trading robot.





The EA monitors the stable direction of the trend and works in its direction.





The maximally optimized code of the advisor allows you to work with minimal delays and minimal terminal load.

The Expert Advisor has been successfully tested since 2015 with basic settings.





It is recommended to use basic settings for EURUSD and GBPUSD trading instruments (with any prefixes and postfixes), timeframe 5 minutes.





Trading results will be better with low spreads and low commissions.





Settings: