Nusantara Sidru Makdud

So many EA and Copy Signal are using Averaging Grid system with martingale or even using flat lot size, they have pips difference in vary, also the way they put order 3-5 in same time at one time, that's all make a time bomb soon or latter will blow your account.

Iam here with my experience about more than 8 years, i've found new way of grid averaging system, not like anyother grid averaging EA or any copy signal that use grid averaging system.

My Grid have more dynamically pips difference for every individual open position, and have more dynamically Individual Take Profit not like any other EA, so with this way, no more too much open position at highest or lowest market price on chart.

Can put on all pairs, i will guide how far pips difference and Take Profit can be set, However My EA still a Grid System, must be have tight money management on using lot and how many max open position will set, 

then last word, my EA is more efective than any other grid EA, you can test on tester and compare.


Here is the EA parameter ;

  • Setup1 , Default is  Lot & TP Setting , No need to change
  • Lots , Default is  0.01, is Lot size of open position
  • TakeProfit , Default is  500.0, Take Profit (in Points)
  • xxxx , Default is empty , No need to change
  • Setup2 , Default is  Start Hour At Monday , No need to change
  • AtMondayHours , Default is  2 , At Monday hour 2:00 EA will start
  • xxxxx , Default is  empty , No need to change
  • Setup3 , Default is  GROUP 1 (SELL) , No need to change
  • Aktifkan_Group_1 , Default is  true , Group 1 Grid Activate
  • MaxTradeG1 , Default is  10 , Max Open order limitation Grid 1
  • PipDifferenceG1 , Default is  500.0 Distance of grid 1  (in Points)
  • SlipageG1 , Default is  3.0 , Slipage for open position Grid 1
  • MagicNumberG1 , Default is  24434 , Magic Number of Grid 1
  • OrderCommentG1 , Default is  SIDRU MAKDUD 1 , Order Comment of Grid 1
  • xxxxxx , Default is  empty , No need to change
  • Setup4 , Default is  GROUP 2 (BUY) , No need to change
  • Aktifkan_Group_2 , Default is  true , Group 2 Grid Activate
  • MaxTradeG2 , Default is  10  , Max Open order limitation Grid 2
  • PipDifferenceG2 , Default is  500.0  Distance of grid 2 (in Points)
  • SlipageG2 , Default is  3.0 , Slipage for open position Grid 2
  • MagicNumberG2 , Default is  43442 , Magic Number of Grid 2
  • OrderCommentG2 , Default is  SIDRU MAKDUD 2 , Order Comment of Grid 2


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Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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