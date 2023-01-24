Nusantara Sidru Makdud

So many EA and Copy Signal are using Averaging Grid system with martingale or even using flat lot size, they have pips difference in vary, also the way they put order 3-5 in same time at one time, that's all make a time bomb soon or latter will blow your account.

Iam here with my experience about more than 8 years, i've found new way of grid averaging system, not like anyother grid averaging EA or any copy signal that use grid averaging system.

My Grid have more dynamically pips difference for every individual open position, and have more dynamically Individual Take Profit not like any other EA, so with this way, no more too much open position at highest or lowest market price on chart.

Can put on all pairs, i will guide how far pips difference and Take Profit can be set, However My EA still a Grid System, must be have tight money management on using lot and how many max open position will set,

then last word, my EA is more efective than any other grid EA, you can test on tester and compare.





Here is the EA parameter ;

Setup1 , Default is Lot & TP Setting , No need to change

Lots , Default is 0.01, is Lot size of open position

, Default is is Lot size of open position TakeProfit , Default is 500.0 , Take Profit (in Points)

, Default is Take Profit (in Points) xxxx , Default is empty , No need to change

, Default is empty No need to change Setup2 , Default is Start Hour At Monday , No need to change

No need to change AtMondayHours , Default is 2 , At Monday hour 2:00 EA will start

At Monday hour 2:00 EA will start xxxxx , Default is empty , No need to change

empty No need to change Setup3 , Default is GROUP 1 (SELL) , No need to change

No need to change Aktifkan_Group_1 , Default is true , Group 1 Grid Activate

Group 1 Grid Activate MaxTradeG1 , Default is 10 , Max Open order limitation Grid 1

PipDifferenceG1 , Default is 500.0 , Distance of grid 1 (in Points)

, SlipageG1 , Default is 3.0 , Slipage for open position Grid 1

Slipage for open position Grid 1 MagicNumberG1 , Default is 24434 , Magic Number of Grid 1

Magic Number of Grid 1 OrderCommentG1 , Default is SIDRU MAKDUD 1 , Order Comment of Grid 1

Order Comment of Grid 1 xxxxxx , Default is empty , No need to change

No need to change Setup4 , Default is GROUP 2 (BUY) , No need to change

No need to change Aktifkan_Group_2 , Default is true , Group 2 Grid Activate

Group 2 Grid Activate MaxTradeG2 , Default is 10 , Max Open order limitation Grid 2

Max Open order limitation Grid 2 PipDifferenceG2 , Default is 500.0 , Distance of grid 2 (in Points)

Distance of grid 2 (in Points) SlipageG2 , Default is 3.0 , Slipage for open position Grid 2

Slipage for open position Grid 2 MagicNumberG2 , Default is 43442 , Magic Number of Grid 2

Magic Number of Grid 2 OrderCommentG2 , Default is SIDRU MAKDUD 2 , Order Comment of Grid 2



