Ultra Scalper EA

 Ultra Scalper EA  is a trading system based on medium-term impulse price fluctuations. Each trade is opened when there is a corresponding trend. Ultra Scalper EA conducts in-depth technical analysis of your chosen currency pair. The Expert Advisor does not use aggressive and dangerous trading methods and therefore is as stable as possible when using certain settings. With its unique filtering algorithm for false market entry signals, Ultra Scalper recognizes the best possible entry point to generate potentially more profit.


Advantages

  •  The advisor is focused on the long term.
  •  There are no unnecessary customization options, making it easy to use.
  •  Compatible with most brokers.
  •  It is a multicurrency EA and can trade on any time frame.
  •  You can start trading with a minimum deposit of $ 100.
  •  The EA is suitable for both beginners and professionals.
  •  A unique system for determining the best market entry point.
  •  Shows high performance.


RECOMMENDATION
Symbol 
 GBPUSD, AUDUSD, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY   (Still, EA technically works on any currency pair)
Timeframe    M5 
Account   ECN 
Minimum deposit   100
With certain settings, you can get good results on other currency pairs. The best timeframe for trading is M5. For the most profitable trading, I recommend using brokers with low spreads.  When testing on history, it is important to use a fixed spread (up to 20), since all brokers have different spreads and this can distort the testing results. Use the recommended currency pair that has shown the best test results.


