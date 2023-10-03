Dracula MT5
- Experts
- Anatoliy Lukanin
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 3 October 2023
- Activations: 10
USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot *
LOT/RISK - The amount of risk or fixed lot *
STATIC/DYNAMIC - Lot increment method *
RISE_LOT - Increment size, lot/percentage to the original lot *
STOP_LOSS_VIRTUAL - Virtual Stop **
STOP_LOSS_FORCE_MAJEURE - Real stop size **
TAKE_PROFIT - The real size of the profit **
GMT_OFFSET - GMT offset of the broker ***
USE_LIMIT_ORDERS - Use limit orders or trade on the market (I recommend limit orders)
INPUT_SIGNAL - Input signal, optimization- (1.0 --- 0.1 --- 2.0).
SIGNAL_TRAILING_TAKE_PROFIT - Signal for trailing profit optimization- ((-0.5) --- 0.1 --- 1.0). ****
A_SIGNAL_TO_CLOSE_PROFIT - Signal to close profit optimization- ((-1.0) --- 0.1 --- 1.0).
FILTER_SWAP - Filter (swap)
DISPLAY_SWAP - Display of the current (swap)
TRADE_ON_FRIDAY - Trade on Monday morning
MAGIC_NUMBER - Magic number of orders
MASSAGES - Write to the magazine
* When using USING = LOT, fixed lot = LOT/RISK.
When using USING = RISK, dynamic from free margin lot = LOT/RISK.
When using STATIC/DYNAMIC = STATIC, fixed increment lot = RISE_LOT.
When using STATIC/DYNAMIC = DYNAMIC, dynamic from the percentage of the last position lot = RISE_LOT.
** STOP_LOSS_VIRTUAL - If the price goes against, the loss will close on the virtual stop.
STOP_LOSS_FORCE_MAJEURE - The real size of the stop, in case of a communication outage, etc., is placed at the broker.
TAKE_PROFIT - The real size of the profit is set at the broker, when trading, the profit is closed dynamically.
*** The GMT offset of the broker, currently costs 3 in summer time, if it is tested normally, there is no need to change it for the winter.
If you change the offset for example 2, you can also simply optimize, for example 1--1--4, and leave the best option.
**** Trawls both in profit and at a loss.
Before buying, you should study the trading conditions on the website of the dealing center where the expert will trade.
You should also read about the risks of trading on the forex market.